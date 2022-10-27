ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Armed robbers steal purse, phone from woman in front of West Lawn home 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.

The woman asked us to hide her identity.

Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.

The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.

The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.

Comments / 59

Ben Dover
3d ago

The Chicago Armed Robbers are now joined the Screen Actors Guild since they are on camera so often. IT’s predicted that they will win an Oscar next year!

Reply
8
Koldsol
3d ago

But then when the police stop a car full of these thugs, it’s racist!

Reply(4)
32
Ruthie Galindo
2d ago

That's why I carry my little friend, because no one is going to be there but me, myself, and I....and these are violent physical armed robberies...they decide to prey on me, I just might be praying over them...and I'm a great-grandmother psst off at these incompetent leaders, watching precious babies children innocent bystanders being murdered shot on the streets, in their own homes...why because we have incompetent leaders that don't care.......

Reply(2)
2
 

