Photos: Day 2 of the Denver Broncos’ trip to London

LONDON (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in London. The FOX31 Sports team is there following the team as well as taking in the sights and sounds of England on day 2 of their journey.

The Denver Broncos practiced Wednesday and will practice again on Thursday and Friday from Harrow School just outside of London. It’s been more than 10 years since the Broncos crossed the pond. The team will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, where the Jaguars will play their ninth game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.