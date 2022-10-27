Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and...
Mathurin helps Pacers top Nets 125-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-116 on Saturday night. Mathurin, who had 27 points at Detroit on Oct. 22, made a career-best six of Indiana’s franchise-record 23 3-pointers.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win
DALLAS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka...
Justin Fields, Bears fail to touch down Micah Parsons on fumble return for score
On an afternoon in which Chicago couldn’t slow down Dallas’ offense, Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons also came up with a huge defensive play in the third quarter with a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown – with a little help from the Bears.
Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
World Series Notebook: No neighborhood plays with replay
HOUSTON (AP) — Instant replay makes it nearly impossible for middle infielders to get away with neighborhood plays at second base anymore. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wasn’t so sure that Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa stayed in contact with the bag as he caught a throw in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.
Patriots' Kraft, school statements denounce antisemitism
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people — not just the antisemitic comments by the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West, but also outside of a college football game in Florida on Saturday night.
Kevin Fiala propels LA Kings past Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period of the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Gabriel Vilardi also scored during the Kings' three-goal second period,...
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and...
Muhammad Ali's grandson stays unbeaten with win at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, stayed unbeaten in his boxing career Saturday night with a victory at Madison Square Garden, where The Greatest fought some of his most memorable bouts. Richard Torrez Jr. and Duke Ragan, who won silver medals for the U.S. last...
Burns' OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.
