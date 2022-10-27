ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak

LONDON (AP) — The Broncos offense has stalled all season so expectations were low when a punt left them on their 2-yard line, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Embattled quarterback Russell Wilson delivered a message in the huddle.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
SACRAMENTO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win

DALLAS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led...
PORTLAND, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Citrus County Chronicle

Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Mathurin helps Pacers top Nets 125-116

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-116 on Saturday night. Mathurin, who had 27 points at Detroit on Oct. 22, made a career-best six of Indiana’s franchise-record 23 3-pointers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Burns' OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.
RALEIGH, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones each welcomed new additions to their families before jumping back on the ice for the Seattle Kraken and teaming up to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins sliding. Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges,...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

A statistical look at each MLB franchise's biggest play

Yordan Alvarez's three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that won Game 1 of the AL Division Series for Houston. J.T. Realmuto's solo shot in the top of the 10th that provided the winning margin for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the World Series.

