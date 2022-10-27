ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Rihanna Was Convinced to Return to Music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Once she played us the record, she said, straight up, 'I did this for Chad.'" Rihanna makes her big return to music on the soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" -- and, according to director Ryan Coogler, late star Chadwick Boseman is one of the reasons she's now part of the "Black Panther" family.
These Scary Movie Stars All Actually Hate Horror Flicks

"I scare easily…I hate these movies. I loathe them. I do not like to be frightened." Halloween is right around the corner and there's no better time to tune into a scary movie. While it's fun to have a little fright around the spooky season, it turns out that some of the actors in those horror flicks actually hate being scared! Quite a few scream queens and scary movie stars have admitted that they can't watch their own movies because they're just too frightening. And while horror may not be their favorite genre, it certainly makes their on-screen reactions all the more realistic!
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'

"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...

