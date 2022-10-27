Read full article on original website
Diddy Transforms Into Heath Ledger's Joker For Seriously Scary Halloween Costume
"You can’t tell me Diddy didn’t just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker," one person wrote.
Ryan Murphy Says 'Not a Single' Dahmer Victim Family Member Responded to Requests for Input
He also offered to pay for a memorial to the victims himself. Amid criticism from family members of some of Jeffrey Dahmer's real-life victims, Ryan Murphy says he tried reaching out to them for input on Netflix's "Dahmer" -- but those requests went unanswered. After it premiered -- and took...
How Rihanna Was Convinced to Return to Music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Once she played us the record, she said, straight up, 'I did this for Chad.'" Rihanna makes her big return to music on the soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" -- and, according to director Ryan Coogler, late star Chadwick Boseman is one of the reasons she's now part of the "Black Panther" family.
Christina Applegate Shares 'Fancy' Cane Options Ahead of First Event Since MS Diagnosis
"Walking sticks are now part of my new normal," wrote the actress, who revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021. Christina Applegate is opening up about a tool that's become a part of her "new normal" amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 50-year-old actress...
These Scary Movie Stars All Actually Hate Horror Flicks
"I scare easily…I hate these movies. I loathe them. I do not like to be frightened." Halloween is right around the corner and there's no better time to tune into a scary movie. While it's fun to have a little fright around the spooky season, it turns out that some of the actors in those horror flicks actually hate being scared! Quite a few scream queens and scary movie stars have admitted that they can't watch their own movies because they're just too frightening. And while horror may not be their favorite genre, it certainly makes their on-screen reactions all the more realistic!
"I Can't Beat It": 17 Movie Lines That Never Fail To Make Audience Members Dissolve Into A Weepy Mess
"I'm just afraid that if I died today, that my life would have amounted to nothing." Pixar, I don't need this right now.
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'
"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...
