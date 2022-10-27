ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Shore News Network

Lakewood police crack down on bad driving

LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Bomb threat at Lakewood hospital forces lockdown

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Many know it as Paul Kimball, but it’s now officially known as Monmouth Medical Southern Campus and on Friday police responded to a bomb threat at the hospital. Police investigated after a call was made to the hospital, answered by a nurse with a bomb threat. The hospital was placed in lockdown while police investigated the bogus claim that was determined to be another swatting incident. Last week, several shore area schools were victims of swatting that resulted in large police responses. Visitors were not allowed to enter the hospital during the investigation. “Out of an abundance The post Bomb threat at Lakewood hospital forces lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
njarts.net

NJ Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 12

This year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in the form of a special on MY9TV, Facebook.com/NewJerseyHallofFame and YouTube.com/c/NewJerseyHallofFame, Nov. 12, with a later showing on NJPBS television. Inductees will include E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg; comedian, writer and talk show host Chelsea Handler; former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski; the late Richard J. Hughes (who served as New Jersey’s governor from 1962 t0 1970); photographer Margaret Bourke-White; and three-time Olympic soccer medalist Heather O’Reilly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million

Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Child suffers serious burns in fire at Lakewood yeshiva

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A child at a Lakewood yeshiva needed to be airlifted to a regional trauma center after suffering serious burns on his legs. The incident happened yesterday afternoon. The name of the Yeshiva was not released at this time. Firefighters and police responded to the school and investigators suspect the fire may have been set intentionally. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Minor damage was reported to the school. No other injuries were reported. The patient was treated for serious, but not life-threatening burns and is listed in stable condition. The post Child suffers serious burns in fire at Lakewood yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say

HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
HOLMDEL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ

