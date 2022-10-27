Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Ford scores 4 TDs as No. 6 Toms River North rolls past Old Bridge in SJG5 opener
Micah Ford filled out the stat sheet again by scoring four touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North took a 49-7 victory over eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Toms River. The...
Lakewood police crack down on bad driving
LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Many know it as Paul Kimball, but it’s now officially known as Monmouth Medical Southern Campus and on Friday police responded to a bomb threat at the hospital. Police investigated after a call was made to the hospital, answered by a nurse with a bomb threat. The hospital was placed in lockdown while police investigated the bogus claim that was determined to be another swatting incident. Last week, several shore area schools were victims of swatting that resulted in large police responses. Visitors were not allowed to enter the hospital during the investigation. “Out of an abundance The post Bomb threat at Lakewood hospital forces lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 12
This year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in the form of a special on MY9TV, Facebook.com/NewJerseyHallofFame and YouTube.com/c/NewJerseyHallofFame, Nov. 12, with a later showing on NJPBS television. Inductees will include E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg; comedian, writer and talk show host Chelsea Handler; former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski; the late Richard J. Hughes (who served as New Jersey’s governor from 1962 t0 1970); photographer Margaret Bourke-White; and three-time Olympic soccer medalist Heather O’Reilly.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Student found dead in dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night
A student was found dead in his dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night.
Despite complaining, most in NJ want standard time to return during colder months
It's that time of year again in New Jersey. That time when our clocks are no longer pushed forward and fall an hour back. Once again, it'll get dark at the end of our workdays and will remain that way until we get closer to spring. Not only does it...
Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Lakewood Man Indicted In Brick Man's Road Rage Death: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Lakewood has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash during a road rage incident, authorities said. Avrohom Pam was charged with death by auto and assault by auto, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The crash resulted in the death of Sean Avon,...
Child suffers serious burns in fire at Lakewood yeshiva
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A child at a Lakewood yeshiva needed to be airlifted to a regional trauma center after suffering serious burns on his legs. The incident happened yesterday afternoon. The name of the Yeshiva was not released at this time. Firefighters and police responded to the school and investigators suspect the fire may have been set intentionally. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Minor damage was reported to the school. No other injuries were reported. The patient was treated for serious, but not life-threatening burns and is listed in stable condition. The post Child suffers serious burns in fire at Lakewood yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently, a lot of people are noticing. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." With a few basic photoshop skills and you can create...
BREAKING: Monmouth Medical Center Hospital in Lakewood on Lockdown due to Bomb Threat [PHOTOS]
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus hospital in Lakewood is on lockdown due to a bomb threat, TLS has learned. Officials tell TLS the threat was called in by an unknown party to a nurse at the hospital. Nobody is being allowed in to the hospital at this time. Developing.
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say
HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
