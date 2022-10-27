LAKEWOOD, NJ – A child at a Lakewood yeshiva needed to be airlifted to a regional trauma center after suffering serious burns on his legs. The incident happened yesterday afternoon. The name of the Yeshiva was not released at this time. Firefighters and police responded to the school and investigators suspect the fire may have been set intentionally. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Minor damage was reported to the school. No other injuries were reported. The patient was treated for serious, but not life-threatening burns and is listed in stable condition. The post Child suffers serious burns in fire at Lakewood yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO