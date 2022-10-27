Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Key takeaways from Hardesty-Gonzalez debate
The debate for Portland City Council Position 3 was telecast on KOIN 6 News on Oct. 27. Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN 6 News ahead of the November general election on Oct. 27. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term as commissioner after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, a 48-year-old lawyer and small business owner, is vying for Hardesty's job....
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler introduces his new homeless plan to the Portland City Council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will introduce his new homeless plan at the City Council’s 2 p.m. meeting Wednesday. The plan bans camping in unsanctioned areas and opens “campuses” for sanctioned camping, including access to services. It’s also expected that the council will hear...
Portlanders offer mixed reviews on mayor’s camping ban proposal
Members of the Portland City Council were prepared Wednesday to hear public testimony from more than 200 speakers regarding Mayor Ted Wheeler’s and Commissioner Dan Ryan’s joint proposal to address the city’s homelessness crisis. As of 7 p.m., testimony was still ongoing and expected to continue until...
kptv.com
Jennifer Lawrence pushes for changes to Portland City Council on the November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a video in partnership with RepresentUs, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption, to advocate for a measure on the November ballot that would change Portland’s City Council. The Chater Reform Measure would change how Portlanders vote for their...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
KGW
Proposed police training center gets support from Clark County councilors
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A statewide plan to add regional police training centers is gaining traction in southwest Washington. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the plan this summer to create four new regional law enforcement training campuses around the state, likely including one in the Vancouver area, with the aim of relieving a major bottleneck in getting new police officers trained and patrolling the streets.
kptv.com
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver...
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
kptv.com
Downtown Portland Clean & Safe partners with bird abatement company to clear crows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The crow patrol is officially on duty in downtown Portland. “We’re hearing plip plop, plip plop,” Lisa Schroeder said. Schroeder isn’t talking about the rain we’ve been seeing. She’s talking about crow poop. “Falling and falling and falling and we realized,...
Portland development company houses the homeless, one apartment building at a time
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are a handful of quirky, colorful commercial buildings scattered throughout the city of Portland, and private development company Guerrilla Development is the mastermind behind them. Now the company is taking an innovative approach to tackling the crisis of housing and homelessness. “We like weaving social...
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%
After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
Sewer work to close South Portland intersection for 2 weeks
Drivers traveling in South Portland may want to rethink their commute as one intersection will close for two weeks while the sewer pipes get replaced.
WWEEK
What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?
We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.
KATU.com
Washington County opens new homeless shelter ahead of winter weather
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — With temperatures dropping and winter just around the corner, Washington County is preparing to open a brand new shelter to house the homeless. The facility, called "Cloverleaf,” will provide beds and three cooked meals a day. There's also on-site case management, peer support, and mental health counseling.
Some Sellwood neighborhood lanes to close for water pipe work
Portlanders in the Sellwood neighborhood can expect some traffic delays starting on Halloween, but it's not because of the trick-or-treaters.
