We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan chats with William Starrett about the 2022 Columbia City Ballet annual favorite
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – With the approach of Halloween comes the Columbia City Ballet production of Dracula: A ballet with a Bite. William Starrett stopped by Good Morning Columbia to chat about what audiences can expect.
thetigercu.com
State Fair provides fall fun for all
Held near Williams Brice Stadium in the capital city from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, the South Carolina State Fair provided an array of different activities for all sorts of audiences. Once inside the fair, patrons were greeted by live music and a colorful display of rides, surrounded by food...
abccolumbia.com
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
abccolumbia.com
Allergy-friendly Halloween candy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kids will be donning their costumes and heading out to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy, but for kids with allergies knowing which candies they can and cannot eat can be confusing. Here’s ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some helpful advice to keep everyone safe this Halloween....
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about Paw Patrol, and auditions for a dancing role
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — To the delight of kids of all ages, Paw Patrol Live returns to the Colonial Life Arena this weekend. Some of the Patrol joined Tyler Ryan and Lindsey for a preview and a dance lesson.
Sumter County Museum offers free field trips to 1800s homestead
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter children traveled back to the 1800s today at the Sumter County Museum. There is a homestead where children can see what a family would have lived in during the 1800s. "Any kid can can read a book about history, but being able to come out...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
abccolumbia.com
Krispy Kreme offers sweet Halloween treat
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Krispy Kreme is unveiling some spooky treats for the holiday season. now through the 31st you can trick or treat yourself to a dozen Halloween themed donuts or a their scary good drink chiller. All you have is show up to any participating Krispy Kreme store with your sweet tooth and your spooky spirit.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
A full mile of fear: Terror Trail donates 100% of proceeds to local groups, nonprofits
SUMTER, S.C. — The Terror Trail at 2nd Mill Pond in Sumter donates 100% of its proceeds to local nonprofits and groups. "It’s just naturally that dark and creepy in there," trail coordinator Brian Davis said. "The Terror Trail started as really just 300 yards long and had eight scares on it the first year. We are now over a mile long and over 25 scares."
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department shares tips for safe Trick or Treating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -If you are getting ready to Trick or Treat, there are some safety tips to keep in mind this Halloween. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department suggests the folllowing tips: Carry flashlights, wear bright or reflective costumes, and choose neighborhoods that are well lit. Also, a reminder...
A park opens in Calhoun County and many excited for a place for kids to play
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Heyward Park is now open in Calhoun County. Carolina Eastman was the original owner, and it is now owned by the Heyward Community Development Alliance at Heyward AME Church. “Others wanted to do other things but my appeal to Carolina Eastman was you built it...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about the return of the rodeo and meets a "Trick" dog
BLYTHEWOOD SC (WOLO) – “It is the white in the knuckles, the gold in the buckle, and they call the thing the rodeo…” For well over a decade, every spring, rodeo fans have been wowed by the amazing skills of the cowboys, and entertained by the clowns as the International Bull Riders Association comes through Blythewood. For the second year, do to the popularity, the Town of Blythewood is also welcoming the circuit in the fall.
abccolumbia.com
16th annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence happening this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This year’s Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence free event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29. The walk will be held in person at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St. Participants are being asked to join this walk to bring awareness of the violence...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
abccolumbia.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
abccolumbia.com
Happening today: City of Columbia’s 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can lace up your walking shoes for a good cause this Saturday. The City of Columbia’s 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence is taking place at 10am at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and...
