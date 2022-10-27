Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Columbia police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting & Sumter deputies arrest robbery suspect
Wednesday headlines: Columbia police search for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting. Sumter county deputies arrest a robbery suspect.
abccolumbia.com
Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police asks for help locating vehicle of interest following weekend shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.
WIS-TV
CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended
SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
WIS-TV
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges from a felony DUI that left one person dead in Bishopville. The SC Highway Patrol said on Oct. 1 at around 11:40 p.m. Alonzo McFadden, 33, was driving on US 15 South near Golf Cart Rd. Investigators said he crossed the center lane and hit Shontrez Dixon head-on. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
wach.com
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
abccolumbia.com
Chester funeral home owner arrested for tax evasion, says SC Department of Revenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center, was charged with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, the Chester County funeral owner did not charge Sales Tax on all items sold from...
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody
UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office to host Operation Santa Clause
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- It’s that time of year again, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause!. According to a Facebook post, deputies will be registering children in need on November 29 and 30th, and December 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Once families and children are chosen, they will be given a location, date, and time for gift pickup.
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter woman arrested in attempted murder case
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Officers are working to sort out what led to an incident outside of a restaurant that left cars damaged, injuries suffered and a suspect charged, according to the Sumter Police Department. The Sumter Police Department says 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray is charged with attempted...
WIS-TV
Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police Dept: Donations are being collected for Shop with a Cop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is taking donations for their annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22. If you’re unfamiliar with the event it’s when local law enforcement officials shop with children in the community. The department says it’s one of the most “rewarding things” they do all year.
