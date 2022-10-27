Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
Memphis Grizzlies give up 19 3-pointers in road loss to Utah Jazz without Ja Morant
A clash between two high-scoring offenses lived up to the hype. The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz went back and forth until the final seconds, but the Jazz were red-hot on their home floor. Memphis trailed by one when Malik Beasley made a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Tyus...
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter
LeBron James has been vocal on social injustice issues since his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. From Trayvon Martin to police brutality to Donald Sterling, James always spoke his mind. He has continued during his post-game Miami stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday,...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Ja Morant doubtful to play Saturday against the Utah Jazz
Ja Morant is unlikely to play Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Morant was listed as doubtful on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report due to a non-COVID illness. The Grizzlies' backcourt was already short-handed before Morant landed on the injury report. John Konchar, who missed Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, is questionable on Saturday due to shoulder soreness. ...
Why an aggressive Vučević is crucial to Bulls' success
Nikola Vučević always has been and always will be a team-first player. But after a season of sacrifice as the third option last season, there’s a bit more bravado to the skilled center this season. This subtle difference began on the eve of training camp, when Vučević...
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
Defense Dooms Lions in 31-27 Loss to Dolphins
The Detroit Lions fall to 1-6 on the 2022 season.
Zach LaVine out vs. Spurs with knee management
Zach LaVine is out for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced pregame. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee, on which he underwent arthroscopic surgery in the offseason after experiencing lingering soreness down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust
Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club
DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players):. DeRozan entered Friday's game just...
NBC Sports
Watch Doncic, Durant, Irving put on show: Luka’s 41-point triple double earns Mavs win
NEW YORK (AP) — When Luka Doncic’s pass to Reggie Bullock with a second left in regulation led to a missed shot, the Dallas Mavericks weren’t discouraged. They knew their superstar teammate would keep creating more chances for them – and they did their jobs when he did.
10 observations: Bulls' defense rests in loss to Spurs
Show just the Chicago Bulls' side of the box score, and Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs might look like a win on the surface. Fifty-seven bench points, led by banner nights from Coby White and Andre Drummond. A 33-point performance for DeMar DeRozan on a night he entered the 20,000-point club. Plus 31 points off 20 Spurs turnovers.
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Battles Joel Embiid in Aggressive Showing
Why an aggressive Vučević is crucial to Bulls' success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević always has been and always will be a team-first player. But after a season of sacrifice as the third option last season, there’s a bit more bravado to the skilled center this season.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Expected to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Timberwolves
After missing Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury, Russell Westbrook is expected back for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added Westbrook could come off...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0