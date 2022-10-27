ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesville, WI

news8000.com

Eiliv E. Ellefson

Eiliv E. Ellefson, age 42, of Viroqua, WI, went to join his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 following an automobile accident. In keeping with his generous nature, Eiliv was able to help others by giving the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. He was born in Viroqua, WI, on November 27, 1979, the son of Rev. Elmer and Joann (Stebbins) Ellefson. He graduated from.
VIROQUA, WI
news8000.com

Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen

Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943 to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
WINONA, MN
news8000.com

David G. Moore

David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
DAKOTA, MN
nomadlawyer.org

La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless

More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
LA CROSSE, WI
Volume One

HOT AND BREADY: Local Bread Company Rising in Eau Claire

Meyer Loaves, a new local bread company, provides six different types of loaves – three are staples, two specialties, and one seasonal. Folks can place their order and go get their bread at the pick-up station inside Eau Claire’s The French Press (2823 London Road, Eau Claire). The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
FALL CREEK, WI
winonaradio.com

TIME and Ally Financial Honor Dahl Automotive Dealer

(KWNO)-Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a nominee for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Dahl will be among a select group of nominees honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas on January 27, 2023.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police investigating death near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
news8000.com

Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3

The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
CASHTON, WI
Kickin Country 100.5

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE

