Families invited to get festive at a ‘Luminary Walk’ in La Crescent
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — This event might just light up your world. The La Crescent Lions Club invites families–decked out in festive Halloween costumes–to a Luminary Walk on Saturday evening. The walk will start at 6 p.m. at the new Wagon Wheel Bridge in La Crescent...
Eiliv E. Ellefson
Eiliv E. Ellefson, age 42, of Viroqua, WI, went to join his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 following an automobile accident. In keeping with his generous nature, Eiliv was able to help others by giving the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. He was born in Viroqua, WI, on November 27, 1979, the son of Rev. Elmer and Joann (Stebbins) Ellefson. He graduated from.
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943 to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
David G. Moore
David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
Apparently Aaron Carter Needs A Geography Lesson Regarding Cities In Minnesota
Aaron Carter has been going through quite a rough patch the last couple of years, but he is back on the road touring right now, which is great and he is hyped. Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter who had major success at a very young age in music and acting but his life has been very tumultuous in his adulthood.
La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless
More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
Six months after downtown restaurant fire, remains of basement still seen on 4th Street in La Crosse
A block of 4th Street in downtown La Crosse still has a gaping hole, six months after a large fire destroyed the India Curry House restaurant. The April 28th blaze started in the basement early in the morning, and spread throughout the building quickly. People living in apartments above the restaurant evacuated the building.
HOT AND BREADY: Local Bread Company Rising in Eau Claire
Meyer Loaves, a new local bread company, provides six different types of loaves – three are staples, two specialties, and one seasonal. Folks can place their order and go get their bread at the pick-up station inside Eau Claire’s The French Press (2823 London Road, Eau Claire). The...
Portion of South Ave in La Crosse to close for three days
The closed portion will be between Green Bay Street and West Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use a detour route on WIS 33 (Jackson Street) and Losey Boulevard to get around the closure.
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
West Salem advances to next round with win over Fox Valley Lutheran
#1 West Salem hosted #5 Fox Valley Lutheran in the 2nd level of the WIAA Football Playoffs. West Salem went into halftime with a 21-7 lead. After the break, Brett McConkey found Brennan Kennedy in the corner of the endzone to make it 28-7. West Salem went on to win...
TIME and Ally Financial Honor Dahl Automotive Dealer
(KWNO)-Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a nominee for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Dahl will be among a select group of nominees honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas on January 27, 2023.
Mayo Clinic doctors share warning signs of strokes on World Stroke Day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Today is World Stroke Day. Strokes are the number 2 cause of death in the world. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over 25 will have a stroke at some point in their life. Doctors say that detecting strokes can be tricky and unexpected. “It happens unannounced and most people who come...
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
Onalaska football remains undefeated, advances to Level 3 with 42-12 win over Medford
The Onalaska football team continued its run of dominance as the Hilltoppers cruised to a 42-12 victory over Medford on Friday night. They will host Rice Lake next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3
The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
