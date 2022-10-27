Read full article on original website
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threating to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But a trial for 31-year-old Chase Neill of Lawrence has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers. Federal prosecutors contend in court documents that Neill developed a “fixation” on eastern Kansas Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner. Neill is accused of threatening to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at LaTurner’s office and continuing to make threatening calls the following day. U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter ordered last month that his mental health be examined.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people watching outdoor 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some ballot watchers have shown up armed and wearing ballistic vests.
Iowa governor’s lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. Reynolds’ lawyer says the rationale for issuing an injunction blocking the law rested entirely on state and federal court decisions that were overturned earlier this year. Reynolds’ lawyers argue that change in the legal landscape justifies reversal of the injunction. Planned Parenthood lawyers say there is no precedent or legal support in Iowa for a judge to reverse a final judgment entered three years ago. Any decision by the judge is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich’s office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots. They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.
Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school massacre has cast a long shadow in the midterm elections in Texas, intensifying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke and driving a blitz of television ads. On Thursday, a Republican congressman joined calls for Texas’ state police chief to resign, reflecting the continued anger five months after the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But with more than 1 million votes already cast in Texas, Uvalde families who have been most outspoken since the May 24 attack are facing an uphill climb for bigger shakeups on Election Day, including a change in governor.
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that can refer amendments directly to a statewide ballot. Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission maintain say it has gone beyond its original mandate and lacks accountability. They say it has become a venue for new statewide policy to be proposed to a group of temporary officials who are unelected appointees, in contrast to the elected Legislature. The commission isn’t the only way to refer state amendments to voters. The Legislature can do so, as can citizens through initiative petitions. Still, some citizen groups don’t want to lose the commission.
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties. The outline of the terms was released Friday. The proposed agreement is still subject to final approval by the State Corporation Commission. Dominion wants to build a 176-turbine wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach. Regulators approved the project in August, but they included a consumer protection provision the company has said threatens to kill it. If approved, Friday’s agreement would allow the project to advance.
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortions at least until next year. Planned Parenthood Arizona credited the move on Thursday with allowing them to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted services at only their Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7, just week after a lower court judge had allowed enforcement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has now agreed not to enforce the ban until all the appeals are final. That means abortions will remain legal until after 15 weeks gestation at least until early January, and likely longer.
Parents sue over son’s death after he took kratom supplement
ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a 23-year-old Georgia man who died after using kratom have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against about a dozen people, companies and organizations connected to the manufacturing, marketing and sale of the herbal supplement. Extracted from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules, powders and liquids and is marketed as an aid for pain, anxiety and drug dependence. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy found that Ethan Pope died from mitragynine intoxication. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says mitragynine is a psychoactive compound in kratom. The lawsuit was originally filed in May and an expanded version was filed earlier this week.
California revenues decline amid economic worries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. Tax collections in the nation’s most populous state have fallen below expectations for four months in a row. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says there is an 80% chance California will be about $8 billion short when its fiscal year next summer. In California, the top 1% of earners pay about half of all state income taxes. That makes the state more vulnerable to a declining stock market. Some budget experts say California is more prepared for a downturn because it has more than $37 billion in reserve.
Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and the preservation of Native American sites has prompted another legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. They contend in a complaint filed Wednesday that the federal government is going back on its word by clearing the way for oil and gas development on federal lands near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The Bureau of Land Management says the parcels in question are outside a 10-mile buffer zone around the park.
