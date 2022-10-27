Read full article on original website
Michigan Prop 2 supporters far outraising opponents and leading in polls
Promote the Vote 2022, the organizers of Proposal 2, are far outraising their top opposition in a quest to expand voting rights and access in Michigan. The committee raised nearly $12 million between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance report. The biggest donations came from liberal big-money groups.
Michigan Democrats’ pitch to voters: Abortion bans are bad for business
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has an answer for Democrats at odds over whether to emphasize abortion rights or the economy in the campaign’s final days: the two issues are one and the same. With recent polls showing economic stress outranking abortion concerns, the embattled Democratic...
Whitmer, Dixon race nears finish line; GOP entering midterms with cash edge: Your guide to Michigan politics
The holiday season – and yes, I think it’s safe to say Halloween season… December doesn’t get a monopoly on that – is quite literally the only thing keeping me sane this campaign season as we get down to the last few days prior to Nov. 8.
michiganradio.org
After successful 2018 campaign, ‘Promote the Vote’ goes back to voters with Prop 2
Four years ago, Michigan voters approved several changes to the state constitution dealing with elections. They included no-excuse absentee voting and same-day registration. The next general election saw both record turnout, but also organized lies meant to overturn election results. Now, the same group behind that 2018 proposal is going back before voters with a new constitutional amendment.
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Detroit News
Finley: Nessel's secrecy oath not OK
Dana Nessel's explanation for why members of her investigative team were forced to take a secrecy oath doesn't hold water. The attorney general's office on Dec. 10 of last year asked the special agents, who on occasion also serve as her security detail, to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual request of civil-service employees. The letter came from Supervisory Special Agent Sam Miller.
michiganradio.org
Michigan candidates turn to big names to help 'Get-Out-The-Vote' for the November election
Michigan’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor are bringing in big names to help them campaign this weekend. Democratic Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer spent Friday on the campaign trail, including stops in Bay City, Saginaw and Flint. On Saturday, Whitmer will be campaigning with former President Barack Obama in Detroit.
Detroit News
More than $50M poured into Michigan's fight over Proposal 3
Lansing — Groups supporting and opposing Proposal 3 raised a combined $51.6 million in direct contributions between July and October, fueling a pricey ad war over the future of abortion rights in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the $51.6 million total, about $35.1 million was raised...
WNDU
3 proposals on Michigan ballots this upcoming election
(WNDU) - Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 1 would allow lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate. Proposal 2...
Tv20detroit.com
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Could Democrats take control of the Michigan Senate?
Both Republicans and Democrats are putting a ton of money into house and senate races with so much at stake.
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
“Unannounced inspections are coming” - Cannabis Regulator Promises Crackdown in Michigan
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting ready to start a new attack against products from the black market.
michiganradio.org
State rule would guarantee public defenders at least $100 an hour
A new state rule will set minimum rates for attorneys who represent indigent defendants. It complies with recommendations made by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. Public defenders would make a minimum of $100 an hour under the rules approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The rate will go as high as $120 an hour depending on the seriousness of the charges. Also, costs for experts and investigators will be reimbursed under the rules.
Electric school buses coming to 25 Michigan school districts
HOPKINS, Mich — Through a lottery-like system, a total of 389 school districts across the U.S. were selected for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, an almost $1 billion federal rebate that replaces existing school buses with electric or low-emission school buses to improve air quality nationwide.
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care
There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
