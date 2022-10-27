Ohio assisted living facility resident stabs, wounds married couple, sheriff’s office says

Read full article on original website
Patty J
3d ago
Sending Healing 🙏 for the couple who were hurt. It's just 💔 that it happened at a Assisted Living Facility where people go because they can't live independently.
Suspect in woman’s death in east Columbus found out of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police said is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in east Columbus this week has been found out of state. According to Columbus police, 54-year-old Charles D. Rocker was found Friday at a hospital out of state and is being detained by law enforcement there. […]
1 critical after being found shot at gas station in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus Sunday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was found shot at the Sheetz gas station, located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue. A call about the shooting was received around 4 a.m.
Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
Man injured after four people shot at near northeast Columbus gas station
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday at a gas station in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at 3:50 a.m., four men between the ages of 18 and […]
Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
OSHP investigating after prisoner death; body camera footage chronicles moments before inmate collapses
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Newly-released body camera footage provides additional context – while at the same time - raises additional questions about the death of an inmate at the Richland Correctional Institution earlier this month. Jesus Chavez died on Oct. 15 after going into what state prison officials described...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's employee accused of exposing himself to child fired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Children's Hospital confirmed to ABC 6/FOX 28 it has fired an employee from its child care center. In a statement, the hospital said it was made aware of potentially inappropriate behavior by the now-former employee earlier this week. According to the police report, the...
Ohio community questions prosecutor’s office in case of 13-year-old’s shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some community members are questioning the process of the Franklin County Prosecutor. They gathered outside his office Thursday to call attention to the specific case of Krieg Butler. Butler was charged with the murder of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed two weeks ago, and his case has since been dismissed by the municipal […]
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
Second man arrested, another identified in Jeffrey Chandler fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler. 33-year-old Dominic Elmore was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of Chandler, who was shot and killed during an argument outside of the Platform Lounge on Country Club Road in […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Injured in US-23 Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A two-vehicle crash occured on US-23 and 762 around 9:15 pm on Friday. According to Pickaway Sheriffs’ office, the truck was going northbound on US-23 and the black Toyota car was going south on Us-23 and attempting to turn East onto 762 at the light. The driver of the car failed to yield to the Truck and caused the crash.
1 person dead in head-on collision with Ohio police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
cwcolumbus.com
Over 400 complaints, 13 investigations completed by Columbus Inspector General's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigating allegations of police misconduct and use of force: it's the charge of the new Inspector General's office in Columbus. What are they uncovering? How many complaints are coming in?. At the time of an ABC6/FOX28 request last week, a spreadsheet shows 405 complaints had...
66-year-old resident charged in stabbing of married couple at Powell assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio — A 66-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Powell is charged with felonious assault after a stabbing on Wednesday morning that left a man and woman injured, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Bradford...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of teenage girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later. Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. His arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled for Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. On Oct. […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired
MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
Woman found dead in East Side homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
