Daily Orange

Syracuse places 2nd, 6th at ACC Championships

Syracuse men's cross country finished second out of 15 at the ACC Championship. In this year's loaded field, seven of the competing teams were ranked, and six ranked among the top-17 schools in the nation.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse falls in 4 sets to Florida State

After dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-15, respectively, the Orange found themselves in a close third set, trying to extend the match. Syracuse won the next point, and Riley Hoffman came in to serve.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

No. 4 SU draws Boston College 1-1 with 2nd-half attack

In the 64th minute, Nathan Opoku slipped in a short through ball for Curt Calov into the 18. Calov couldn't gain possession among a couple Boston College defenders, but Opoku continued his run. Opoku — partially selling — was tripped by CJ Williams, forcing a penalty, which was successfully scored by Jeorgio Kocevski to level the game at 1-1.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse dominates RIT in 4-1 win to sweep weekend series

After Tatum White beat Ella Fesette on a faceoff in the first period, Syracuse looked to continue applying pressure on RIT's defense. The Orange already attempted eleven shots but had yet to get on the scoreboard.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Improvement on corner kicks helps Syracuse tie NC State in final game of regular season

Syracuse defender Kate Murphy raised her arm and wiped in a corner kick from the right side of the field to the back post in the fourth minute. As the ball was in the air, Erin Flurey came crashing to the floor after being entangled with NC State defender Jenna Butler.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse defeats RIT 1-0 for 1st conference win

After Lindsay Maloney received a high-stick penalty with 10:21 remaining in the third period, the Orange earned their third power play of the night. Syracuse marched down the ice and looked as if they were going to have an opportunity to at least get a shot on goal, but RIT's backline stopped them, a common theme of the night.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Lauren Bellefontaine’s early goal enough in Syracuse’s 1-0 win over RIT

Lauren Bellfontaine crouched down, staring straight into Hana Solinger's eyes, preparing for a faceoff inside the RIT zone. Bellefontaine's stick was the first to the puck, flicking the puck toward the middle, where Terryn Mozes found a pocket of space.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Jeorgio Kocevski scores Syracuse’s only goal in return from 2-game suspension

Jeorgio Kocevski has his spot. On penalty shots, he aims for the bottom left. Against then-No. 4 Wake Forest, Kocevski scored Syracuse's first goal of its upset win with a penalty kick that went past the Demon Deacons' keeper. Three weeks later against a below-.500 Boston College, Kocevski used his preferred spot to tie the match.
