Khloé Kardashian Told The Full Story Behind Her Awkwardly Heckling “Liar!” At Tristan Thompson During A Screening At The “Kardashians” Season 1 Premiere, And Honestly I Would’ve Done The Same

Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Went Instagram Official With A Photo Of Their Controversial Halloween Costumes Amid Reports That Parents Apparently Think He’s A “Total Gentleman”
Billie Eilish has shared her first photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford amid the growing criticism toward their age difference. If you weren’t aware, Billie is 20, while Jesse is 31. The pair have reportedly known each other since Billie was around 15 or 16 years old, per TMZ. Billie...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Ricky Gervais Has Liked So Many Shady Tweets About James Corden Stealing His Joke And It’s Low-Key Iconic
On Tuesday, James Corden found himself at the center of yet another scandal when he was accused of stealing one of Ricky Gervais’s most famous jokes. The British star regurgitated the gag from Ricky’s 2018 special Humanity almost word for word during his opening monologue for Monday night’s The Late Late Show.
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Dressed Up As A Baby And Old Man For Halloween Amid Tons Of Criticism Toward Their 11-Year Age Gap And People Think It’s Really “Weird”
Earlier this month, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were spotted very ~publicly~ making out outside a popular restaurant in LA. The photos, which surfaced online just days after they were seen holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights, showed Billie and Jesse looking incredibly cozy as they left an apparent dinner date.
21 Gut-Wrenching Photos That I See Every Time I Close My Eyes
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
A Mom Who Tweeted About Throwing Out Her Kids’ Halloween Candy Said She Was Accused Of Abuse After It “Escaped The Orbit” Of Her Followers
When philosophy professor Agnes Callard shared her contentious take on Halloween candy, she was not expecting tweets accusing her of “abuse.”. The day after Halloween, Callard tweeted that her 9-year-old child was thrilled to find she hadn’t thrown away their candy overnight, as is “tradition.” Her reasoning? She just forgot to do so.
