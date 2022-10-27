Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
theadvocate.com
Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more
1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
WDAM-TV
Bobcats suffer 1st loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College led Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-17 at halftime. But the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and defeated the Bobcats 38-24 here Thursday night at A.L. May Stadium/George Sekul Field. It was the first loss of the season...
wwno.org
3 key reasons why ESPN chose Jackson State’s rivalry with Southern for College GameDay
On Thursday morning, the Jackson State University football team showed up bright and early to practice at the Walter Payton Center. Temperatures swayed between the high 40s and low 50s as dozens of young men practiced drills, ran plays, and stretched under the watchful eyes of the JSU coaching staff.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana High stops 2-point conversion to claim hard-fought win over Carencro
When a game comes down to a 2-point conversion, the critics are ready to share their opinions. Carencro coach Tony Courville decided to go for two with one minute to play and down 21-20. He said he knew what it meant to make that decision and he feels it was the right decision, despite quarterback Chantz Ceasar’s run being stuffed, allowing Acadiana to escape with the 21-20 win on Thursday in Carencro.
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is in the books and playoff season looms next week. Here’s a look at all the week 10 high school scores from around the Pine Belt:. Bay Springs (36) Taylorsville (20) Wayne County (39) Laurel (36) Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (14) Oak Grove (49)...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people from five states came to Hattiesburg Saturday for a global strongman competition. They took part in Static Monsters Worldwide at Revolution Fitness. The event is open to all athletes, including those with disabilities. Other similar competitions are taking place in Australia, Japan,...
Bogalusa mayor urges LHSAA to reverse decision to relocate football season finale in wake of stadium shooting
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School was ordered to play its final home football game at a neutral site, after opponents, administrators and state sports officials expressed concern about recent gun violence in the city, school officials told Fox 8 on Thursday (Oct. 27). Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel employees got quite a shock Thursday. The surprise... Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washing Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s vehicle?. This act of kindness, however, was actually the Hub City mayor’s way of paying up after losing a friendly wager with the mayor of The City Beautiful over last year’s “Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug.”
WDAM-TV
Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while. “When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been...
WDAM-TV
William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone. Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss holds drives for Eagle's Nest Food Pantry
WDAM-TV
USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon. USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m. The announcement is set to happen as...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
WDAM-TV
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
WDAM-TV
Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers. Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines. “We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
WDAM-TV
FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
