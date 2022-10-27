La Crosse theater group to perform play challenging conceptions on abortion

LA CROSSE (WKBT)– A La Crosse theater company committed to challenging conceptions is focusing its first show on abortion.

Grey Area Productions is presenting a play based on the true experiences of a young military wife, whose first ultrasound reveals that her unborn child has no cranium or brain. She faces the decision to deliver immediately–which would be considered an abortion under the law–or carry to term, knowing the baby can’t survive outside the womb.

The show’s co-director says a woman going through a decision like that is extremely personal, while the topic of abortion is so commonly polarizing.

He says the piece is neither pro-life nor pro-choice; the goal is to bring nuance to a very divisive topic.

“Coming back to a place where instead of focusing on our own opinions, we agree to listen to the experiences of others,” said co-director Colin Thelen. “And I think what that does is it allows you access to your own compassion, which is really what this show is about.”

The show will run Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 at the Pump House. More information is available here.

