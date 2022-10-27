Letter: Campaign mailer represents new low in political attacks

The despicable mailer from the Citizens for a Better North Carolina comes from the leaders of the Republican Party in North Carolina.

The State Board of Elections lists Phil Berger, Tim Moore, Dan Forest and other Republicans and LLC organizations behind the mailer against James Gailliard.

This reveals the sick minds of the Republican leadership in this state. The Republican leadership is willing to stoop to the lowest of lows in their campaign to hold on to power.

They want to continue their war against the poor and their plan to gerrymander voters into precincts that will ensure their election. They want to starve the public schools and give public money to private schools for wealthy white children, while the rural schools continue their work in crumbling buildings and trailers, lack of technology and internet access. They want to make sure people who don’t have health care from employment go without health care and die in disproportionate numbers.

Rather than pass any common-sense gun safety laws, Republicans would rather let people have unfettered access to weapons. They don’t care how many deranged teenagers or mentally ill adults get their hands on weapons.

With the killing of five people in Raleigh recently, mass shootings have come dangerously close to home, but Republicans couldn’t care less. They are too busy taking money from the gun lobby.

Republicans want to outlaw all abortions with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. When a woman has an ectopic pregnancy, an abortion is the only course that will save her life. When a woman has sepsis, a dangerous blood infection, abortion is the procedure that will save her life. When a woman has cancer that is growing wildly due to pregnancy hormones, abortion could save her life. Abortion is health care.

Republicans want to eliminate Social Security and Medicare by voting on it every year, opening up the possibility that it will be canceled.

In order to get the blessing of the Republican establishment, Republican candidates have to rubber stamp whatever Berger, Moore and Forest propose, which makes them the worst candidates for public office.

We need Democrats in office who will vote to treat citizens with compassion, not as worker ants in the economic system that only rewards the people at the top.

Judith Mesko

Rocky Mount