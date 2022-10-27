ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Community groups hold Halloween events

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Halloween falls on Monday, and trick-or-treaters are sure to be out in full force, but many community organizations are sponsoring activities leading up to the holiday for celebrants of all ages. Here is a sampling:

Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

Filip Presseisen, a native of Poland regarded as one of today’s finest theater organ performers, will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. The entirety of the concert on the church’s Lewtak organ will be an improvised “soundtrack” to the 1920 silent movie “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” There is no charge for the concert, but cash donations will be accepted.

Festival of Fright

Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host Festival of Fright on Friday and Saturday. The event features a showing of Twilight Zone The Movie from 7-9 p.m. on Friday. Activities on Saturday include live music, a costume contest, crafts, a duck race, bounce houses, a mummy race and face painting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a haunted forest from 7-11 p.m. The haunted forest is $10 per person and close toed shoes are required. All other events are free. A beer garden and food trucks will be on site both days. Visit greenvillenc.gov for details and to register for the haunted forest.

Historical Ghost Walk

The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a historical ghost walk starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guided small groups leave every 20 minutes. Tour features true stories with live re-enactments. Last group departs at 8:20 p.m. and spaces are limited. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 10-16, collected at gate. Call 531-2771 to reserve a space or email ecvafm@gmail.com with your contact information and preferred date and time.

Truth and treat

Unity Church, 4301 S. Charles Blvd., will hold its Truth and Treat and Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday. Truth and Treat is a series of four short dramas depicting Bible stories. Children must be accompanied by adults and may dress in costumes. Reservations are required and can be made at unityfwb.org. After the dramas, children may take part in trunk or treat. For more information, call 756-6485 or visit unityfwb.org.

Day of the Dead

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) and WellCare will hold its Day of the Dead Celebration from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday at the WellCare Parking Lot at University Commons, 3040 Evans St. Event includes health screenings, educational materials, personal protective equipment, voter registration, COVID-19 vaccines, games, prizes, contests, and more.

Fall festival

New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2009 Old Pactolus Road, will host a community fall festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The free event will include games, treats and prizes.

Spooky Shrimp and Lobster Fair

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St., will host a Spooky Shrimp and Lobster Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to its traditional seafood sales, silent auction and bake sale, the event will feature a trunk or treat and a costume contest. The deadline for lobster orders was Oct. 25. Visit st-tim.org.

Fall Fest

Faith Assembly Church, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville, will host its annual Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include inflatables, games and a mechanical bull ride, along with food trucks.

Trunk or treat

Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, Winterville, will host a trunk or treat from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to candy giveaways, the event will include food trucks and crafts.

Trunk or treat

Ayden United Methodist Church, 460 E. Third St., Ayden will host a trunk or treat from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Participants may come in costume, and the event will include games and a hot dog dinner.

Harvest Fest

The Pentecostals of Greenville, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will hold its Harvest Fest with inflatables, a trunk or treat and free food from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Winterville Fright Fest

The Town of Winterville and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will host Fright Fest from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday downtown. Visit the Main and Mill parking lot for food and ice cream trucks, vendors, games, raffles, giveaways and more. Walk down Railroad Street to visit candy stations and businesses that will host games and activities.

Halloweeni Jamboreeni

The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., is hosting its Halloweeni Jamboreeni from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. The carnival-style event will feature games, contests, prizes, a trunk or treat, dance performances, a movie viewing, candy and more. Costumes are encouraged but no weapons, real or fake. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Call 758-1946.

Snow Hill trunk or treat

Several Snow Hill organizations will host a trunk or treat from 6-10 p.m. on Monday at the Greene County Sports Complex, 84 N. Perry Drive. The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, food vendors, a DJ and more. It’s sponsored by the Snow Hill Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and the Greene Central High School National Honor Society.

Farmville trick or treat

The town of Farmville will host its third annual Halloween Trick or Treat from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday. The old-fashioned Halloween event will be held all over Farmville at participating businesses and homes. A list of participating homes and businesses will be available closer to the event. Follow the event at https://fb.me/e/3stNS5aK3.

