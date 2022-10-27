Read full article on original website
Is President Xi’s Re-Election That Bad for XPeng Stock? (NYSE:XPEV)
Two days after Xi Jinping was re-elected as China’s President, investors seem to be shaking off initial fears that had accelerated the decline of XPeng’s already-falling stock. However, it might not be all that bad for the EV maker, which has enough catalysts to overshadow its near-to-mid-term challenges.
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher despite Rising Treasury Yields
Stock indices finished Today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.58%, 2.46%, and 3.17%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard (XLY), as it gained 0.1%. Conversely, the technology sector (XLK) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 4.35%. In addition, WTI crude oil remained below $90 per barrel as it hovers around the low-$88 range.
Led by NIO the Chinese Stocks Carnage is Back
Chinese EV makers are slumping in the pre-market session today on growth concerns and as the positive impact from the comments of China’s central bank last week wanes. Additionally, supply chain woes, tight COVID-19 restrictions, and soft demand coupled with Tesla cutting prices in China are adding to the selling pressure.
At least 81 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India ‘with 400 people on it’
At least 81 people are believed to have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, reportedly plunging hundreds of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and was reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.More than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Machhu River, local broadcaster Zee News reported. Reuters reported a government official as saying that at least 81 people had been killed in...
Curaleaf assumed with a Buy at BTIG
BTIG analyst Jonathan DeCourcey assumed coverage of Curaleaf with a Buy rating and C$10 price target. Curaleaf is the largest multi-state operator in U.S. cannabis and is "poised to benefit from that standing," DeCourcey tells investors in a research note. The analyst says Curaleaf has an established presence in every U.S. state market that does or will matter in the near term while recently having developed an early presence in potential large scale European markets "that could one day offer significant growth."
Ahead of Q3 Results, Fertilizer Stocks Don’t Stink
Fertilizer stocks benefited from the spike in prices seen earlier this year due to supply constraints amid geopolitical concerns. Ahead of the upcoming results, we will discuss three major fertilizer companies amid volatile market conditions that have caused a drop in fertilizer prices over recent months. Stocks of major fertilizer...
This Week in Crypto: A Breakout Materializes after Weeks of Consolidation
After weeks of horizontal price action and a narrowing range, major cryptos have experienced an upside breakout as the U.S. dollar retreats, triggering a rally across the ecosystem. This positive momentum helped the total crypto market capitalization reclaim the $1 trillion mark. Bitcoin Retakes $20,000. After weeks of consolidation and...
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Rise Despite Weak Outlook
Intel shares jumped 5% in the early trading session today despite lowered guidance. Investors cheered the cost-cutting reduction of $10 billion. Technology giant Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trending over 5% higher despite a weak outlook. The company cut its FY2022 outlook much below analysts’ expectations, citing ongoing macro challenges. Investors cheered the company’s cost-cutting initiatives worth $10 billion to be achieved by 2025.
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue [. Amazon (AMZN) saw its market cap dip below $1T after giving a worse-than-expected holiday quarter sales outlook [more]. Intel (INTC) reported better-than-expected Q3...
Apple says demand for Apple Watch still outstripping supply
Says seeing inflation in wages, logistics, and certain silicon components. Expects FX hit to services to be temporary. Says constantly looking at acquisitions of all sizes.
The Most Overpaid Tech Acquisitions in History? The List Starts With Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Twitter Purchase, Says Analyst
The will-they-won’t-they saga between Twitter (TWTR) and Elon Musk looks close to finally being resolved. After a judge decreed earlier this month that the deal must close by October 28 or a trial will be held, Musk appears to have opted out of a day in court after it was widely thought he would likely lose the case.
Decca to Carve Its Way Into the U.S. IPO Market
The wooden furniture maker aims to raise $33 million via 6 million shares, according to its IPO filing. Decca Investment is the latest to set its sights on the U.S. IPO market. The company is looking to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol DCCA, and Univest is underwriting the IPO.
