WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast Food Bank boxes 15K holiday meals for families
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank held its eighth annual 'Pack the House" event at their warehouse to box 15,000 holiday meals for families in need. "It’s a great day for us to have the community and all of our volunteers come out to support our efforts for the holidays," said Krista Garofalo, chief strategy officer of the Treasure Coast Food Bank.
Food Editor: Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants and other October finds
Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October:. The swelter surrendered. The dip in temperatures may not have brought us sweater weather but it gave us sunny-and-mild reasons to dine al fresco and maybe venture out for weekend brunch. Here...
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Goes Flat Out
Flat Out Adoptable will feature life-size cardboard cutouts of adoptable animals to supporters, who will promote the pet by displaying them. The post Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Goes Flat Out appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches
Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
Carts 4 A Cause Raises Funds in Memory of Nicholas Dworet at Annual Car Show in Coral Springs
After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, cousins, best friends, and Parkland residents Ethan Behm and Dylan Parcheta began raising funds for nonprofits in several victims’ names. They created their own nonprofit, Carts 4 A Cause. which rebuilds used golf carts into new ones, then raffles them off,...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
Delray Beach’s Atlantic Crossing will finally open. What you’ll see: restaurants, apartments and lots more.
After a decade of planning, the doors are close to finally opening on the $300 million Atlantic Crossing development in downtown Delray Beach. Spanning nine acres along Atlantic Avenue just east of Federal Highway, Atlantic Crossing will feature restaurants, shops, 83,000 square feet of office space and 261 luxury apartments, making it one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. The ...
Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
Affordable housing coming to West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new affordable housing projects are being built in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Commission approved those projects on Oct. 18. The commission approved almost $8.3 million in funding for two affordable housing complexes. One is called Autumn Ridge at 1580...
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty
A South Florida dog groomer has been arrested and will be facing two counts of animal cruelty after videos allegedly show him "manhandling" dogs.
Former Chief, Jimmy Everett, Now Owner of Hit Restaurant, “Driftwood”
In the graduating Class of 2005 at Santaluces, one graduate, Jimmy Everett, would go on to become a successful chef with his very own restaurant. However, this monumental achievement was not something that came easy or expected. Throughout high school, Jimmy found school to be something he had to do...
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida
I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area
The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
Forever Family: Meet Brianna
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brianna is only 10 years old but she already knows that to have a Forever Family is to have a gift. She is a charismatic girl and is ready to share that with a family by her side who is open to welcoming her along with her inseparable and adorable five-year-old brother Ezekiel.
Missing Boca Raton man found safe
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 77-year-old Boca Raton resident Moises Dorta has been found safe. He was found in Deerfield Beach and is being reunited with his family. There is no further information at this time.
Fantasy 5 ticket worth $61K sold in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — No one matched all six numbers to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone did win some money in Royal Palm Beach. One lucky person picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $67,000. The winner bought...
'More money in their pockets': Boynton Beach mayor approves extra tax relief for low-income seniors
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Relief is on the way for some seniors in Boynton Beach who own a home and are struggling in this sluggish economy. City commissioners are expected to approve an ordinance that will provide additional Homestead exemptions for low-income seniors. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
