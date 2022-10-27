Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO