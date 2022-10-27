SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Although a collision with a deer can happen any time, we are entering the peak season for crashes with them. Last year, more than 42% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Two crashes in 2021 resulted in deaths of drivers or passengers. Rural environments were the site of more than 72% of all motor vehicle crashes involving deer, with more than 71% occurring at twilight or nighttime.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO