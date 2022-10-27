Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists “Don’t veer for deer”
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Although a collision with a deer can happen any time, we are entering the peak season for crashes with them. Last year, more than 42% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Two crashes in 2021 resulted in deaths of drivers or passengers. Rural environments were the site of more than 72% of all motor vehicle crashes involving deer, with more than 71% occurring at twilight or nighttime.
walls102.com
Officials offer guidance for a spooky but safe Halloween
SPRINGFIELD – With people across the state planning to celebrate Halloween, the Illinois Department of Public Health is advising the public to celebrate safely, even as they seek out a spooky time. While COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, public health officials are reminding Illinoisans to keep the safety of themselves and children in mind whether they are trick-or-treating or gathering for frightful fall festivities. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments. Over half of all injuries were attributed to pumpkin carving.
walls102.com
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
walls102.com
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
walls102.com
Man steals a Montana radio station’s promotional vehicle
A man in Montana broke into MIX 97.1 and stole a t-shirt and the keys to the station vehicle. The vehicle has a wrap with the station’s logo in bright pink all over it. Later that morning, a church woman 20 miles away contacted the police and the station and said that their vehicle was parked in their parking lot and that there was a suspicious man walking around it and kicking the tires.
Comments / 0