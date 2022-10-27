Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately...
walls102.com
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon. Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call to assist Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and more agencies with a police pursuit in the area of Twombly Road, east of the […]
starvedrock.media
Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License
If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
25newsnow.com
Water trouble at Stateville Correctional Center forces some inmates to move
JOLIET (25 News Now) - Some of the inmates as Stateville Correctional Center were moved Thursday. Water problems in the Quarter House at the Joliet Prison started back in August when a mechanical problem took one of the facility’s two water heaters offline. Parts to repair it were delayed...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries
Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Geneva crash
GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m. Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that […]
Dog rescued from Aurora house fire, another still missing
CHICAGO (CBS) – A dog had to be rescued from a two-alarm fire at a house in Aurora on Friday.The Aurora Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of West Park Avenue around noon, according to the department. Fire crews could see a large column of smoke in the distance as they approached the two-story single-family home.The department said 30 firefighters were called to the scene.While no one was at home when the fire broke out, a resident arrived at the scene and said two dogs were still inside the house, a pit bull and a small chihuahua.Firefighters searched for the dogs and cut the roof to provide ventilation.The pit bull was found on the first floor and was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics successfully revived the pit bull after 15 minutes of providing oxygen to the dog.The chihuahua was not found, according to the fire department.The fire was extinguished after about 45 minutes.There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.Victim Services was called to help the two adults and two children who occupied the home with housing and other support.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday. The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No...
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Kane County
A multi vehicle crash involving a tow truck around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Kirk road and Fabian Parkway left two people dead and other critically injured in Geneva.
WSPY NEWS
Trick-or-treating hours released for WSPY listening area
Communities across the country are celebrating Halloween on Monday and most places have set hours for trick-or-treating. In the WSPY listening area Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Newark, Somonauk, and Sugar Grove will all allow trick-or-treating from four to seven on Monday. The Village of Montgomery's hours will be from 4-7:30 and...
Alleged straw purchaser charged in Bradley police shooting
A 23-year-old Kankakee man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly supplying the gun used to kill a Bradley police sergeant last year as she pleaded for her life.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
geneva.il.us
Two People Dead In Oct. 29 Fatal Car Crash
Two women died and two men were injured in a three-car crash occurring at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 29 at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Fire departments responded to the accident, which was initially discovered by West Chicago Police. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Fabyan Parkway and violated a red traffic light at Kirk Road. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe heading southbound on Kirk Road.
walls102.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
