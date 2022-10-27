Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
krcrtv.com
Spike in RSV infections puts pressure on local hospitals
EUREKA, Calif. — As hospital beds fill up with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) patients across the nation, Humboldt County is seeing somewhat of a similar trend. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and can be very serious for infants. Cases have been on the rise this flu season in what some are calling a triple threat as people try to protect themselves from COVID-19, the flu, and now, RSV.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
informedinfrastructure.com
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire burn suspensions lifted in Humboldt, Del Norte, Western Trinity counties
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire will be lifting its burn suspensions tomorrow, Oct. 28, across Humboldt, Del Norte and Western Trinity counties starting at 6 a.m. Those with current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days. Owners of burn permits on private...
mendofever.com
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mother Nature Has Cleared the Toxic Cyanobacteria Out of Big Lagoon Until Next Summer at the Earliest, DHHS Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
krcrtv.com
EPD shares Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka Police Department has released safety tips for how to have a safe and happy Halloween. As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our...
North Coast Journal
CHP IDs Rio Dell Resident as Bicyclist Killed on 101
The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist killed on the evening of Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 101 south of Herrick Avenue as Rio Dell resident Donald Ferguson. He was 51. In a news release, the CHP states a preliminary investigation indicates Ferguson was struck around 7:45 p.m. within...
lostcoastoutpost.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka
About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports
On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
krcrtv.com
Know Your Measure: Measure L
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Measure L is on the ballot for Trinity County this November which is designed to add an additional 5% tax on hotel stays. This would affect guests who are wishing to rent a room, requiring a simple majority vote (50+1) to pass the measure. If passed, it would raise the total tax to 10%. However, if opposed, the current 5% tax would remain in place.
Comments / 0