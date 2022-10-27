Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Philomath Trunk or Treat takes over downtown on Monday
Costumed kids from Philomath and the surrounding area will be able to get a jump on candy collecting at the annual Trunk or Treat event in the downtown vicinity on the afternoon of Halloween. Trick-or-treaters are invited to collect treats from local businesses and organizations on Main Street between 12th...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
kpic
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
philomathnews.com
PHS adds 2 more league titles in cross-country to the trophy case
With boys and girls rosters that run deep with quality competitors, it really was no surprise that the Philomath High boys and girls cross-country teams both won the top trophies at Saturday’s Oregon West Conference Championships. The individual victories on their home course by sophomore Adele Beckstead for the...
Weyerhaeuser's Turner Nursery is home to 2.7 million Christmas tree seedlings
TURNER, Oregon — The Weyerhaeuser Turner Nursery, located around 20 miles south of Salem, has been growing Christmas spirit for decades. Inside their massive greenhouses are rows of tiny fir trees that start their lives at the nursery. "We grow them for a year and they go out to...
Oregon high school football Week 9 scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind
We’ve made it to the final week of Oregon high school football and many of the state’s teams will salute their season on Friday night. There’s still space for movement in most of the state’s league races, so stay focused on how the games go. Keep...
philomathnews.com
Warriors volleyball season ends with 4A playoff loss at Baker
The Philomath High School volleyball team’s season ended Saturday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs with loss at Baker. The fifth-seeded Bulldogs downed the 12th-seeded Warriors in three sets, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-12. “It’s always tough when the season ends,” PHS coach Autumn Hilberg said. “Only...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon
Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
What percent of Salem is white?
Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
Dallas 79, Crescent Valley 71: Wild 5A Oregon football game gets all kinds of entries in the record book
By René Ferrán How crazy was Dallas’ 79-71 victory over Crescent Valley in the teams’ Mid-Willamette Conference finale Thursday night in Dallas? The teams combined for 150 points, the most scored by two teams in the modern era of Oregon high school football (post-1950). Only Estacada’s ...
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, Oregon
Toledo, Oregon is a small town with many hidden activities that are well worth checking out!. In this city you will find the Yaquina River running right through the center. The river is the reason that Toledo exists and the reason people flock to it right now.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Youth Correctional Facility School Principal is on Harney County Live
Harney County, Or- Brandi Fulton the Eastern Oregon Youth Correctional Facility Monroe School Principal came on Harney County Live and introduced herself to the community. She spoke about how the school is apart of the Harney County School District #3 and how they work with all 34 students in the facility.
philomathnews.com
Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine
A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
New Woodburn problem: too much money
Woodburn has seen so much growth in recent years that the city has hired an investment adviser. Have you ever had so much money you didn't know what to do with it? Not many people can answer that question in the affirmative, but the city of Woodburn can. It turns out rapid development issues that spurred a horde of Smith Creek citizens to a late September City Council meeting to voice complaints have other spillover effects: money. "In the past couple of years the city has found itself in the position of growing our cash position beyond the local government...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
philomathnews.com
Pioneer Connect on receiving end of $24.9 million grant
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week that it will award approximately $35 million to Oregon to provide high-speed internet access to rural communities along Oregon’s coast. The funding will benefit nearly 5,000 people, 100 businesses, 579 farms and two educational facilities in Benton, Lane, Lincoln and Polk counties.
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
