ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

City, WPD provide update on review of evidence storage

The Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence building is massive. City Auditor Kristina Rose says “there's potentially 100,000 to 200,000 cases in there." Right now, the department along with the city of Wichita are sorting through it all. “We've done 2,500. So, we have a long way to go,” said Rose.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita mayor hears citizens’ concerns over confrontation with WPD officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday night held a live question and answer session with residents about happenings in and around the City of Wichita. During the virtual town hall, “What’s up Wichita,” many expressed concerns with how Whipple handed the situation at a September neighborhood cleanup event at which he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita NAACP Branch ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations against new WPD chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita NAACP Branch has issued a statement regarding legal matters associated with Joseph Sullivan, the former Philadelphia deputy commissioner who was recently appointed Wichita’s next police chief. In a statement on Thursday, the organization’s president, Larry Burks, said the organization remains committed to “transparency...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Charges filed in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Man arrested for shooting deaths of 2 people at Wichita mobile home park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has been arrested again for the shooting deaths of two people last year. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Steven Fessenden is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal use of weapons. His bond was set at $1 million.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita

The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 16 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy