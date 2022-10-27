Read full article on original website
Wichita Police investigating shots fired outside a party
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 2900 block of S. Rutan. Police say several people leaving a party began shooting firearms into the air. They found around 30 shell casings in the street.
City, WPD provide update on review of evidence storage
The Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence building is massive. City Auditor Kristina Rose says “there's potentially 100,000 to 200,000 cases in there." Right now, the department along with the city of Wichita are sorting through it all. “We've done 2,500. So, we have a long way to go,” said Rose.
Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Wichita man charged in 2021 double homicide at mobile home park
A Wichita man was charged in court on Friday in connection to a double homicide that took place at a mobile home park in April 2021.
Wichita mayor hears citizens’ concerns over confrontation with WPD officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday night held a live question and answer session with residents about happenings in and around the City of Wichita. During the virtual town hall, “What’s up Wichita,” many expressed concerns with how Whipple handed the situation at a September neighborhood cleanup event at which he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer.
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
Wichita NAACP Branch ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations against new WPD chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita NAACP Branch has issued a statement regarding legal matters associated with Joseph Sullivan, the former Philadelphia deputy commissioner who was recently appointed Wichita’s next police chief. In a statement on Thursday, the organization’s president, Larry Burks, said the organization remains committed to “transparency...
Wichita gives update on police property and evidence audit
The city provided an update on the Wichita Police Department's Property and Evidence Section during Mayor Brandon Whipple's weekly press briefing.
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at mile marker 26.4 in Sumner County, north of the Belle Plaine rest area. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three women died in the wreck.
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
Man arrested for shooting deaths of 2 people at Wichita mobile home park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has been arrested again for the shooting deaths of two people last year. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Steven Fessenden is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal use of weapons. His bond was set at $1 million.
Mother of Sedgwick Co. inmate calls for change after son’s death
TOPEKA — Joseph Earl Brueggemann had green eyes, sandy brown hair and loved fishing. He left behind a 15-year-old daughter and beloved elderly cat when he died on the floor of the Sedgwick County Jail at age 38, alone and with an untreated skull fracture. “He didn’t deserve this,”...
Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood ramping up safety measures for trick-or-treaters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A prime spot for trick-or-treating in Wichita will dole out more than scares and sweets Monday night. Additional safety measures will be in place in the College Hill neighborhood. This follows last year when a drunk driver hit a young trick-or-treater in the Halloween hotspot. As...
Sedgwick County Jail deputy recovering after inmate assault
A Sedgwick County detention deputy is recovering after being assaulted by an inmate.
RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita
