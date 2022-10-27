Read full article on original website
walls102.com
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
fox32chicago.com
3 arrested after leading Illinois State Police on chase, firing gun at squad car: officials
LA SALLE COUNTY - Three suspects were arrested Thursday after leading Illinois State Police on a chase, and at one point, allegedly opening fire on a squad car as it pursued them. Around 8 p.m., ISP responded to a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 39 near Hope Township...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
fox32chicago.com
FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday. The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries
Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
starvedrock.media
Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License
If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
10-year-old Illinois boy on bike hit by driver high on drugs, police say
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car in Oregon on Thursday, police said. Oregon Police said the boy was riding his bicycle in the 300 block of S. 5th Street around 3:14 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Kathleen Garcia, 56. The boy was taken […]
walls102.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance
CHICAGO - An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people. Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin. Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and...
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Kane County
A multi vehicle crash involving a tow truck around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Kirk road and Fabian Parkway left two people dead and other critically injured in Geneva.
Infant, drivers rushed to the hospital after rural Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — An infant and two drivers are in the hospital following a severe crash near Western Township, Illinois Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. At about 10:26 a.m. on Oct. 28, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at...
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
1470 WMBD
Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police warn of catalytic converter thefts
The Oswego Police Department is warning of catalytic converter thefts after six reported incidents in the last day or so. There were attempts to steal two catalytic converters and four committed thefts. Some tips being offered include parking vehicles in a garage whenever possible, parking in a well lit area,...
After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom
At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
