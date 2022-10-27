ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm

LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
LASALLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5

Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday. The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No...
PLAINFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge

An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
GRAND RIDGE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries

Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License

If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39

MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
MENDOTA, IL
25newsnow.com

Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police warn of catalytic converter thefts

The Oswego Police Department is warning of catalytic converter thefts after six reported incidents in the last day or so. There were attempts to steal two catalytic converters and four committed thefts. Some tips being offered include parking vehicles in a garage whenever possible, parking in a well lit area,...
OSWEGO, IL
Q985

After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom

At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy