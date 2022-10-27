Read full article on original website
Illinois Department of Agriculture announces tax credit for agri-tourism
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program. This entitles those who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois to apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid by that individual or entity during the taxable year or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Specialty Growers Association hope this new program will alleviate some of the burden of high liability insurance costs for agritourism businesses. The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is February 28, 2023.
Officials offer guidance for a spooky but safe Halloween
SPRINGFIELD – With people across the state planning to celebrate Halloween, the Illinois Department of Public Health is advising the public to celebrate safely, even as they seek out a spooky time. While COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, public health officials are reminding Illinoisans to keep the safety of themselves and children in mind whether they are trick-or-treating or gathering for frightful fall festivities. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments. Over half of all injuries were attributed to pumpkin carving.
Man steals a Montana radio station’s promotional vehicle
A man in Montana broke into MIX 97.1 and stole a t-shirt and the keys to the station vehicle. The vehicle has a wrap with the station’s logo in bright pink all over it. Later that morning, a church woman 20 miles away contacted the police and the station and said that their vehicle was parked in their parking lot and that there was a suspicious man walking around it and kicking the tires.
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
