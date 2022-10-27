Eagles earn chance for rematch against STA

Football team survives high-scoring duel with Jefferson

Apple Valley didn’t care for the way its football game against St. Thomas Academy turned out two weeks ago, but on Saturday the Eagles get a chance to run it back.

By defeating Bloomington Jefferson 35-33 on Tuesday night, the Eagles (4-5) advanced to the Class 5A, Section 3 semifinals. They’ll play at undefeated and No. 2-ranked STA at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Cadets defeated Apple Valley 42-7 in a regular-season game Oct. 13. The Eagles will be heavy underdogs in the rematch, but senior running back and defensive back Ian Haueter said the Eagles are confident they can make a better showing.

“Instead of playing a team we haven’t seen before, I’d rather play a team that we know,” Haueter said. “The first time we played them, we were in the game the first half. So we’ll take the rest of this week to focus on what we did wrong and try to correct it.”

The Eagles, who had a home playoff game for the first time since 2019, had to hold off a Jefferson rally driven by junior Daniel Freitag, who has Division I college offers in football and basketball. Freitag started the game at wide receiver, but after Apple Valley opened a 20-7 lead in the second quarter he moved to quarterback, frequently carrying the ball himself out of the Wildcat formation.

Apple Valley made enough big plays to stay in front, including two touchdown passes by Jackson Thornburgh, two rushing touchdowns by Orlando Collins, a blocked extra point and a fumble return by defensive lineman Will Townsend that set up an Eagles score.

“Daniel Freitag is a really good player,” Haueter said. “If we had him on our team we’d be loading up with him a lot, too. But we watched film and picked up on a couple of things.”

The Eagles held a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when Jefferson faced third and 23 at the Apple Valley 28. Jaguars starting quarterback Tyson Schultz was forced to scramble and fumbled. Townsend scooped up the ball and returned it to the Jefferson 20. Moments later, Collins scored on a 1-yard run on fourth and goal.

In the second half, Apple Valley had answers each time Jefferson pulled closer. Freitag scored on a 40-yard run on Jefferson’s first possession, making it 20-14, but Apple Valley moved the lead back to two scores when Thornburgh found Aidan Wiens with a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Jefferson scored the next two touchdowns, but Apple Valley blocked an extra point after the first and stopped a two-point conversion attempt after the second, preserving a 28-26 lead. The Eagles then returned a short kickoff to their 49 and drove for their final score, with Collins taking a direct snap and pushing it across from the 1.

Jefferson (2-7) scored again with 1 minute, 16 seconds left but could not recover the kickoff and was out of timeouts, allowing Apple Valley to run out the clock.

Romelo Speights also caught a touchdown pass from Thornburgh. Haueter caught three passes for 74 yards and intercepted two Jefferson passes in the second quarter.

The Eagles beat Jefferson 24-23 at home Sept. 16 to start a three-game regular-season winning streak. Apple Valley won only two games last season but has doubled that total this year under first-year head coach Pete Usset. Haueter said he believes the progress will continue after he graduates.

“This year we trust each other a lot more. There’s better chemistry,” he said. “This year the numbers skyrocketed, and I think it’s only going to go up from here. Considering it’s only (Usset’s) first year as head coach, we’re moving in a great direction.”

The Apple Valley-STA winner will face Bloomington Kennedy or Two Rivers in the section championship game Friday, Nov. 4, with the higher-seeded team playing at home. The top two seeds, St. Thomas and Kennedy, received first-round byes Tuesday. Two Rivers beat Hastings 33-28 in another first-round game.