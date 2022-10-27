ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Eagles earn chance for rematch against STA

By by Mike Shaughnessy
Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFPDF_0ioCG7pR00

Football team survives high-scoring duel with Jefferson

Apple Valley didn’t care for the way its football game against St. Thomas Academy turned out two weeks ago, but on Saturday the Eagles get a chance to run it back.

By defeating Bloomington Jefferson 35-33 on Tuesday night, the Eagles (4-5) advanced to the Class 5A, Section 3 semifinals. They’ll play at undefeated and No. 2-ranked STA at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Cadets defeated Apple Valley 42-7 in a regular-season game Oct. 13. The Eagles will be heavy underdogs in the rematch, but senior running back and defensive back Ian Haueter said the Eagles are confident they can make a better showing.

“Instead of playing a team we haven’t seen before, I’d rather play a team that we know,” Haueter said. “The first time we played them, we were in the game the first half. So we’ll take the rest of this week to focus on what we did wrong and try to correct it.”

The Eagles, who had a home playoff game for the first time since 2019, had to hold off a Jefferson rally driven by junior Daniel Freitag, who has Division I college offers in football and basketball. Freitag started the game at wide receiver, but after Apple Valley opened a 20-7 lead in the second quarter he moved to quarterback, frequently carrying the ball himself out of the Wildcat formation.

Apple Valley made enough big plays to stay in front, including two touchdown passes by Jackson Thornburgh, two rushing touchdowns by Orlando Collins, a blocked extra point and a fumble return by defensive lineman Will Townsend that set up an Eagles score.

“Daniel Freitag is a really good player,” Haueter said. “If we had him on our team we’d be loading up with him a lot, too. But we watched film and picked up on a couple of things.”

The Eagles held a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when Jefferson faced third and 23 at the Apple Valley 28. Jaguars starting quarterback Tyson Schultz was forced to scramble and fumbled. Townsend scooped up the ball and returned it to the Jefferson 20. Moments later, Collins scored on a 1-yard run on fourth and goal.

In the second half, Apple Valley had answers each time Jefferson pulled closer. Freitag scored on a 40-yard run on Jefferson’s first possession, making it 20-14, but Apple Valley moved the lead back to two scores when Thornburgh found Aidan Wiens with a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Jefferson scored the next two touchdowns, but Apple Valley blocked an extra point after the first and stopped a two-point conversion attempt after the second, preserving a 28-26 lead. The Eagles then returned a short kickoff to their 49 and drove for their final score, with Collins taking a direct snap and pushing it across from the 1.

Jefferson (2-7) scored again with 1 minute, 16 seconds left but could not recover the kickoff and was out of timeouts, allowing Apple Valley to run out the clock.

Romelo Speights also caught a touchdown pass from Thornburgh. Haueter caught three passes for 74 yards and intercepted two Jefferson passes in the second quarter.

The Eagles beat Jefferson 24-23 at home Sept. 16 to start a three-game regular-season winning streak. Apple Valley won only two games last season but has doubled that total this year under first-year head coach Pete Usset. Haueter said he believes the progress will continue after he graduates.

“This year we trust each other a lot more. There’s better chemistry,” he said. “This year the numbers skyrocketed, and I think it’s only going to go up from here. Considering it’s only (Usset’s) first year as head coach, we’re moving in a great direction.”

The Apple Valley-STA winner will face Bloomington Kennedy or Two Rivers in the section championship game Friday, Nov. 4, with the higher-seeded team playing at home. The top two seeds, St. Thomas and Kennedy, received first-round byes Tuesday. Two Rivers beat Hastings 33-28 in another first-round game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gustavus.edu

Strong Defensive Effort Results in 28-9 Football Victory

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus defense collected three interceptions and held Carleton to a season-low 228 total yards of offense, resulting in a 28-9 victory Saturday afternoon at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties increase their winning streak to 25 games over Carleton dating back to 1997, while improving to 5-3 overall, 4-2 in the MIAC, and 2-1 in the Northwoods Division.
SAINT PETER, MN
willmarradio.com

Gopher Football Hosts Rutgers

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Golden Gophers football hosts Rutgers today in Big 10 play. The Gophers have lost three in a row after a 4-0 start, and are 1-3 in conference play. It's unknown if quarterback Tanner Morgan will play or not. Morgan was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Illinois. Rutgers is 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference -- their overall record of 4-3 represents the latest in the season the Scarlet Knights have had a winning record since 2014. Kickoff is at 2:30 this afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, October 29, in the southeastern portion of the state, taking the lives of two separate men from Minnesota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the first crash, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident, took place at roughly 1:43 p.m. on the 3500 Block of Westrac […]
FARGO, ND
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
KARE 11

Crews battle house fire in Long Lake

LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
LONG LAKE, MN
Power 96

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
275
Followers
321
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy