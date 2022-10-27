ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora activates Cold Weather Outreach Team

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yypLZ_0ioCFoXW00

Aurora activates Cold Weather Outreach Team 02:23

For the first time this season, the city of Aurora activated its Cold Weather Outreach Team, encouraging those experiencing homelessness at encampments to seek shelter, as the city prepares for colder temps to come in.

"I think it's actually amazing. these people are just great," said a man who was staying at the Aurora Day Resource Center.

On Wednesday, a white van filled with volunteers drove around Aurora encampment hot spots, looking for people to pick up. This is part of the city's street outreach to provide shelter to people during extreme weather conditions.

"Due to severe conditions and cold, and what the body can withstand, us not having anywhere to go, means we're stuck in the storm," said Isaiah Devonn Cross.

Along with street outreach, the city activates its emergency shelter network, opening the Aurora Day Resource Center for people to stay in overnight, and opening special shelters for families and those with special needs. Families are also provided with food and are able to wash clothes or make phone calls. The services aren't only available for those who are homeless.

"We have space for 150 people to come inside during the night, and then we have space for about 15-20 families at the family resource center," said Jessica Prosser the director of housing and community services with the city of Aurora. Even if people are employed and sleeping in their vehicles, on a very cold night, it's  important for them to come inside and seek shelter."

While this is the first cold weather activation of the season, Prosser said these services will continue as the brutal weather goes on. And for the city and its partners, it's about keeping the community safe.

"A human is a human," said Anna Miller, the Mile High Behavioral Health Care, director of business development and public relations. "We all deserve that quality of life at the very minimum, a warm bed, and having food."

The city of Aurora's cold weather activation is determined on a day-by-day basis. For more information on these services, you can visit: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=16565861

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold temperatures prompt Freeze Watch for the metro area

The coldest weather of the season so far has prompted a Freeze Watch for the Denver metro area on this First Alert Weather Day. Most neighborhoods will experience a hard freeze late Thursday night into early Friday morning.Most areas along the Front Range have already experienced the first freeze of the season including Denver when the temperature dropped to 31 degrees on Monday morning. Thursday night will be colder than it was on Monday with 20s in most areas. That's considered a "hard freeze" which can easily damage sprinkler systems that haven't been drained or outdoor facets left on with a hose still connected.Relatively mild weather will return for Friday and the weekend with highs in the lower 60s all three days. Overnight lows will approach freezing over the weekend but no additional hard freezes are expected through at least early next week.In fact, the forecast for early next week including Halloween on Monday continues to quite mild. After 60s on Monday, the Denver metro area could reach 70 degrees on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

R Line concerns grow among commuters and Aurora city leaders

Months after a light rail train derailed, RTD has not restored full service to the R Line.It's the only light rail devoted to the City of Aurora and serves more than 100,000 people every month and while it has seen slower growth than some of the other lines, those numbers are up more than 30% year to year.The delays now have many commuters and even city leaders asking questions.Bennett Lewis and his family are among them but to understand how important that system is to them, you must understand how important work is to Bennett."Sometimes it's so messy," Lewis said...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Inclusive birth center in Thornton to close

THORNTON, Colo. — Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton has been open since 2019 and has served hundreds of people each year who seek out non-traditional methods for labor and delivery. Narissa Wilburn has three children, with her youngest born at Seasons this week. Wilburn sought out the...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Center offers information, services, healing

The ribbon cutting at the Marshall Fire Recovery Center in Louisville Saturday is just one more step toward normalcy for the victims of the fire."It doesn't feel like a long time and it feels like a very long time in some respects," said Ben Edelstein, the co-chair of Marshall ROC.The fire was less than a year ago, and while some people are rebuilding, it hasn't been a fast or easy process for anyone."It's sadly a two- to three-year process," said Edelstein. Daryl McCool knows all too well what recovery looks and feels like. She lost her home in the Marshall...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Denver's first snow of the season possible early Thursday

Just a few days after the first official freeze of the season on Monday, the first measurable snow of the season could arrive early Thursday.A surge of snow in the mountains Wednesday morning will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range so the metro area will stay dry Wednesday. But a second surge of snow in the high country Wednesday night should successfully spread east to the urban corridor early Thursday morning.The precipitation should start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before changing into snow after 2 a.m.CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Former Sun Valley residents return for engraved brick from neighborhood

On Saturday, the Sun Valley Youth Center held an event for former residents to stop by and pick up a piece of a place they used to call home. Organizers told CBS News Colorado, this was a way for former Sun Valley residents to remember and honor the community that once existed in the area.Anne Olivas is one of the residents who stopped by to pick up an engraved brick. "It was a community, family, tight-knit, one big family," said Olivas. "This is a piece of history, our history, closure." A few years ago, the Denver Housing Authority began implementing a transformation...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rebuilding process underway in Superior after Marshall Fire

The rebuilding process is underway in Superior, 10 months after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the town and nearby Louisville in Boulder County. New housing, both for purchase and rent is being constructed along with new shops and restaurants. "It's the downtown Superior really hasn't had since the coal mining days. Superior was founded as a coal mining town 125 years ago, they had a downtown with saloon and mining shops, and there hasn't really been anything with a modern sense of downtown until now," said  Superior Mayor Clint Folsom.Folsom hopes big annual events like holiday celebrations will return once construction is complete. 
SUPERIOR, CO
9NEWS

12 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Twelve people are injured after a crash in Aurora Saturday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a two-car crash at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive with 12 people hurt, many of them with life-threatening injuries. Multiple ambulances were called to...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Extensive review of Marshall Fire points to climate change, communication issues

An online report as deep as a hardcover book is now online, detailing a narrative of the Marshall Fire as well as what went right and wrong. "Mashall Fire Facilitated Learning Analysis" was compiled for the State Division of Fire Prevention and Control with extensive reports from people affected by the fire, emergency officials, law enforcement and firefighters.The report is a bookend on the fire, for which a cause has still not been declared. But the message about future dangers in other wildland-urban interface fires is clear. "Under a warming climate, with urban sprawl and a myriad of land management challenges,...
CBS Denver

Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall

It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Those impacted by Marshall Fire benefit from homemade ornaments

Carol Burton is having a hard time moving around her family room. Boxes of Christmas ornaments started showing up in March and now fill the first floor of her home. Those ornaments are awaiting a new home but she's hoping for more. "Some of them very simple and sweet from children, some of them very elaborate and time-consuming," said Burton. "Our goal was to be able to provide for 500 families." Burton is the Colorado point person for a Facebook group called "Operation Christmas Ornaments From Near and Far." The organization started a few years ago to help victims of natural...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Brittany Anas

Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in Boulder

Boulder Social opened in central Boulder this fall.Tim Romano Photography / Boulder Social. (Denver, CO) Stout Street Social has been catering to theater-goers and convention attendees in Denver since late 2014 when it opened. Now, the restaurant has expanded its social circle with a second location in Boulder that’s serving shucked oysters, and hand-tossed pizzas and will soon be brewing its own craft beer, too.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy