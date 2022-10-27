A four-set win over Eatonville on Saturday to wrap up the regular season wasn’t quite enough for the Tenino volleyball team. The 25-9, 29-27, 24-26, 25-14 result, which gave the Beavers their first 1A Evergreen win of the season, leveled Tenino with the Cruisers for fourth place in the league. But since the win — like Eatonville’s win over Tenino back on Oct. 11 — came in four sets, the two teams were completely locked up in the table, and in need of a tiebreaker.

TENINO, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO