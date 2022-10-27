Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Beavers Clinch Final District Spot in Tiebreaker
A four-set win over Eatonville on Saturday to wrap up the regular season wasn’t quite enough for the Tenino volleyball team. The 25-9, 29-27, 24-26, 25-14 result, which gave the Beavers their first 1A Evergreen win of the season, leveled Tenino with the Cruisers for fourth place in the league. But since the win — like Eatonville’s win over Tenino back on Oct. 11 — came in four sets, the two teams were completely locked up in the table, and in need of a tiebreaker.
Chronicle
Beavers Lose to Cruisers But End Up the Happier Team
The Tenino girls soccer team came into Saturday with a bit of a buffer that it did not want to use; starting the day a win ahead of Eatonville, the Beavers could afford a one-goal loss, which would see them clinch third place in the 1A Evergreen on goal differential.
Chronicle
Shaffer Bags 5 Goals, T-Birds Roll Through Hockinson in District Opener
TUMWATER — The arrival of the postseason, and a raising of the stakes threw the Tumwater girls soccer team on the back foot for all of about five minutes, before the Thunderbirds hit the groove they’ve been in all fall long in a 6-0 win over Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament.
Chronicle
Tigers Move On to District Semis After Five-Set Win in Raymond
After a dominant win over Ilwaco to start 2B District 4 volleyball playoff play in straight-sets, the Napavine volleyball team dispatched the host Raymond Seagulls in five sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9, Saturday afternoon to punch a ticket to the district semifinals Wednesday. The Tigers had a great day...
Chronicle
Pirates Advance to District Semis, Toledo Knocked Out in Forks
In the Forks pod of the 2B District 4 playoffs, Adna made the long trip North on Saturday to make short work of North Beach and Forks in straight sets to advance to the district semifinals for the second consecutive year. Finishing as the third seed in the Central 2B...
Chronicle
Trojans Sweep Firm Foundation Ahead of District Tournament
Winning a tight first set and keeping that momentum rolling all the way into a sweep, the Pe Ell volleyball team dispatched Firm Foundation in a big game for district seeding, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 Friday night in Naselle. The win means that the Trojans will play Wishkah Valley on Monday...
Chronicle
Tigers Dominate in All Phases Against 1A Cougars
NAP — Max O’Neill 94-yard kick return, PAT good. CCH — Cade Sando 14-yard pass to Jackson Almond, PAT good. NAP — Ashton Demarest 1-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP — James Grose 40-yard pick-six, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 9-yard run, PAT...
Chronicle
Loggers Cruise to Dominant Win Over Mules
ONY — Kayden Mozingo 43-yard pass to Cooper Lawrence, two-point failed. ONY — Mozingo 30-yard pass to Lawrence, two-point good. WAH — Zakkary Carlson 75-yard kick return, PAT failed. ONY — Mozingo 37-yard run, two-point good. ONY — Rodrigo Rodriguez 20-yard interception return, two-point failed.
Chronicle
Offensive Struggles Doom Adna in Loss to Kalama
KAL — Aiden Brown 16-yard run, PAT good. ADN — Seth Meister 82-yard kickoff return, PAT failed. Rushing: KAL — Brown 16/149, Schlangen 8/89; ADN — Jaxon Dunnagan 12/54, Lane Johnson 6/37. Passing: KAL — Brown 13-35/148; ADN — Johnson 7-16/21. Receiving: KAL —...
Chronicle
Preview Capsules: Let’s Put an End to It
Goodness gracious, it’s all over. Nine weeks and it’s just about to be in the books. Football’s done, wrap it up, ship it out, let’s get to basketbal- Oh, what’s that? There’s postseason after this? Another month of meaningful games, starting with one last week of the regular season, loaded with rivalries?
Chronicle
Beavers Run Wild in Second Half in Scatter Creek Showdown Victory
ROC — Tate Quarnstrom pass to Ashton Rodriguez, two-point good. Rushing: T90 — Marti 16/89/TD, Knox 14/111/2TD, Whitaker 10/37/TD, Lanning 7/109/2TD; ROC — Hartley TD. Passing: T90 — Cody Strawn 0-1/0; ROC — Quarnstrom TD. Receiving: T90 — N/A; ROC — Rodriguez TD.
Chronicle
Vikings Throttle Acorns to End Regular Season
MOS — Peyton McClure 82-yard kickoff return, Two-point conversion. MOS — E. Kolb 55-yard pass to Keegan Kolb, Two-point conversion. MOS — E. Kolb 11-yard pass to Sage Greisen, Two-point conversion,. MOS — E. Kolb 23-yard run, Two-point failed. MOS — Hunter Isom 28-yard interception return,...
Chronicle
Ravens Pull Away from T-Wolves in Shootout
RSB — Ty Reidinger 1-yard run, Two-point conversion. MWP — Carter Dantinne 23-yard run, Two-point conversion. MWP — Judah Kelly 19-yard pass to Hunter Hazen, Two-point conversion. RSB — Ferrill Johnson 49-yard run, PAT failed. MWP — Dantinne 2-yard run, Two-point failed. RSB — Johnson...
Chronicle
Centralia College Commentary: Athletics Are Key to Success for Many Students
Taking shape right outside my building is the new Multipurpose Athletic Fields. The fields will be the new home to Blazer baseball, softball and soccer. It will be the first home field for Centralia College (CC) since Noble Field was bulldozed to make room for the Kirk Library in 1989.
Chronicle
Morton School District to Rename Baseball Field After Former Teacher and Coach Jim Johnson
The Morton School Board approved a proposal to rename the high school baseball field after former Morton teacher and coach Jim Johnson on Monday. Morton Schools Athletic Director Lee Metcalf and East County Journal Sports Editor Chris Johnson made the request to the Morton School District on Sept. 13. The district then put out a call for public comment ahead of the school board’s regular Oct. 24 meeting.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Linda Ninneman: 1960-2022
Linda Rose Ninneman was born in Heron Lake, Minnesota on July 23, 1960. After a two year battle with cancer, she went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Oct. 23, 2022. In the days preceding her death she was a very strong evangelist to anyone who didn’t know Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Linda wanted to be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Chronicle
Falling Tree Knocked Out Power for More Than 5,000 Centralia Residents Thursday
A power outage in Centralia occurred Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m. after wind blew a tree into a transmission line between the North Port and Zimmerman Centralia City Light substations. The falling tree ended up de-energizing two additional Centralia City Light substations aside from the North Port and Zimmerman, both...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Marx: 1999-2022
On Oct. 18, 2022, Kyle Thomas Marx, 23, a lifelong resident of Winlock, passed away. Kyle was born to Mike and Kama Marx on Aug. 11, 1999, in Centralia, Washington and graduated from Winlock High School. After working for Alaskan Campers in his high school years, he went on to become a heavy equipment operator for McCallum Rock Drilling.
Chronicle
Maritza Bravo to Join Centralia School Board
The Centralia School Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to appoint Maritza Bravo to a vacant seat on the board. She will serve the remaining year of Position 2 Director Beverly Clark’s term. Clark resigned from the board on Nov. 10, 2021, and was replaced by appointee Wilfredo Henriquez Martinez in December. Martinez, who owns WH Carpentry and WH Enterprises in Centralia, resigned earlier this month due to work obligations, according to Superintendent Lisa Grant.
Chronicle
Olympic Stadium Fire in Grays Harbor County Investigated as an Arson
Thanks to a timely 911 call, and a quick response from local police and fire, the "Home of the Grizzlies" was saved last week from a few small fires near its bleachers. Hoquiam Mayor Ben Winkelman wants to thank everyone who helped save the 83-year-old Olympic Stadium from the small fires that were discovered on the morning of Oct. 20.
Comments / 0