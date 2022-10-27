Read full article on original website
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, October 29, in the southeastern portion of the state, taking the lives of two separate men from Minnesota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the first crash, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident, took place at roughly 1:43 p.m. on the 3500 Block of Westrac […]
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Apparently Aaron Carter Needs A Geography Lesson Regarding Cities In Minnesota
Aaron Carter has been going through quite a rough patch the last couple of years, but he is back on the road touring right now, which is great and he is hyped. Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter who had major success at a very young age in music and acting but his life has been very tumultuous in his adulthood.
Affinity Plus Opens First Mahnomen Branch
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (October 27, 2022) – Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) celebrated the opening of its first Mahnomen branch today, located at 341 US-59 #2, Mahnomen. In April, Affinity Plus merged with White Earth Reservation Federal Credit Union to provide northern Minnesotans with stronger financial resources. The...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota
Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Small Business Development Center Announces Regional Host Centers for 2023-2025
St. Paul – The Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) today announced the results of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to host SBDC regional centers throughout Minnesota. A total of nine regional hosts were selected, including seven returning SBDC regional hosts and two newly awarded regional hosts.
