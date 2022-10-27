ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, October 29, in the southeastern portion of the state, taking the lives of two separate men from Minnesota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the first crash, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident, took place at roughly 1:43 p.m. on the 3500 Block of Westrac […]
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Affinity Plus Opens First Mahnomen Branch

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (October 27, 2022) – Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) celebrated the opening of its first Mahnomen branch today, located at 341 US-59 #2, Mahnomen. In April, Affinity Plus merged with White Earth Reservation Federal Credit Union to provide northern Minnesotans with stronger financial resources. The...
MAHNOMEN, MN
fox9.com

Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE
boreal.org

Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota

Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea

WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
WAUKON, IA
redlakenationnews.com

Small Business Development Center Announces Regional Host Centers for 2023-2025

St. Paul – The Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) today announced the results of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to host SBDC regional centers throughout Minnesota. A total of nine regional hosts were selected, including seven returning SBDC regional hosts and two newly awarded regional hosts.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy