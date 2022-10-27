Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 28
Florence “Flossie” Townsend Squire, 92, Vero Beach. Squire, Florence Townsend, died October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Squire, also known as “Flossie,” was born in Yonkers, New York on July 5, 1930 to Charles Henry Townsend and his wife, Helen K. Townsend.
38% of Florida transplants surveyed regret moving after Hurricane Ian: study
Hurricane Ian and its devastating effects were felt a little over a month ago, barreling in to Florida as a Category 4 storm.
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
westorlandonews.com
Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
cw34.com
"Trying the best we can:" Police shortage extends beyond law enforcement
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “Yesterday, I took over 200 phone calls alone and that’s just one person," said Natasha Thomas. "There's not really a typical day, every day is a new day.”. Thomas has been answering emergency calls in Port St. Lucie for 16 years.
WECT
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
10NEWS
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
wqcs.org
IRSC Students Paired With High School Students in Culinary Cook-Off
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: Five students in Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Culinary Management program teamed up with culinary students from five area high schools on Tuesday, October 25, for the Second Annual Sunshine Kitchen Culinary Cook-Off Competition. The winning team was IRSC student Jay Schemo...
Child, 8, hit by SUV while riding bike in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon while riding a bicycle in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the child was struck shortly before 2:30 p.m. by a Toyota Highlander at Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Hospital for Special Surgery Florida
Hospital of Special Surgery Florida, an affiliate of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, opened in West Palm Beach in 2020. Here are five things to know about the practice, according to its website:. 1. HSS Florida orthopedic clinic is a joint partnership between New York City's Hospital for...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL
Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida
A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
Comments / 0