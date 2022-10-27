The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is looking to recruit about 100 community members to serve as grant reviewers for competitive workforce development grant programs during the fall of 2022 and winter of 2022-23. We're committed to including more voices and perspectives in our grantmaking process – and including community reviewers is an important way to do this. We value the community reviewer process across the agency. We will involve community reviewers in our grantmaking decisions for other DEED divisions in the near future.

