AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz: "We are going to win because people are fed up with the status quo"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota Attorney is vowing "to prosecute crime again" if elected to a chief position this November. Jim Schultz, a Minnesota Attorney General Candidate, joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the office. Schultz, who would be the first Republican to hold the office in 56 years if elected, says he is looking to crack down on violent crime and prosecute fraud cases throughout the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
redlakenationnews.com
Putting out the call for community reviewers
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is looking to recruit about 100 community members to serve as grant reviewers for competitive workforce development grant programs during the fall of 2022 and winter of 2022-23. We're committed to including more voices and perspectives in our grantmaking process – and including community reviewers is an important way to do this. We value the community reviewer process across the agency. We will involve community reviewers in our grantmaking decisions for other DEED divisions in the near future.
WTIP
Minnesota poll numbers continue to swing as midterms near
Rising prices for gas and groceries, abortion rights and violent crime are the top issues for Minnesota voters who responded to the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. Greta Kaul is an associate editor at MinnPost. She spoke with WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs in late October about the poll results and what they mean, and don’t mean, for Minnesota voters.
redlakenationnews.com
Translated Hunting Regulations Available and No Child Left Inside 2023 Grants NOW OPEN - Apply by December 7, 2022
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has translated the 2022 Minnesota Hunting Regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish. Based on recent research of Minnesota households, these languages are the four most common non-English, primary languages spoken in Minnesota homes. Accessible pdf files of the documents are available on the DNR website, but we have also printed several thousand hard copies of each of the versions of the Waterfowl Regulations, Hunting and Trapping Regulations, and the Deer Season Maps.
Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
redlakenationnews.com
Bemidji State University to host opioid awareness and Narcan training Nov. 3
Bemidji State University will host an opioid awareness and Narcan training event Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. on campus in Hagg-Sauer Hall 150. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction. The training is part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week activities.
redlakenationnews.com
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
businessnorth.com
Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range
A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and underutilized,” said Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer for rural placemaking. “Minnesota was ranked No. 23 in the U.S. for speed, and broadband was defined as 768 kilobits-per-second download and 200 Kbps upload – just enough to support slow video streaming.”
redlakenationnews.com
'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools
Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing
The White Earth Nation finalized the purchase of four troubled apartment buildings in Bemidji on Monday with plans to rehab the properties and turn them into a sober-living environment. The conditions at Ridgeway Court I & II have deteriorated rapidly over the past year after the previous owner, North Dakota-based NETA Property Management, effectively abandoned […] The post White Earth Nation buys troubled Bemidji properties to turn into sober housing appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison sues Shipt for misclassifying 'Shoppers' as independent contractors instead of employees
October 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court against gig-economy company Shipt, Inc., alleging that it has misclassified its delivery workers — which it refers to as “Shoppers” — as independent contractors to avoid the cost of providing them with the employment protections guaranteed by Minnesota law. The announcement comes in conjunction with the filing of a similar lawsuit against Shipt by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. Both lawsuits challenge Shipt’s decision to misclassify workers to avoid labor costs.
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake ice anglers will see new emphasis on sanitation
The unofficial kickoff to the ice fishing season at Upper Red Lake is just one month away - long enough for civic organizers to assemble the pieces they've put together for their fight against incoming rubbish. The local Keep it Clean Committee will stage large dumpsters at four major resorts,...
boreal.org
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota
Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
