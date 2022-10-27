Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Says She's 'Heartbroken And Traumatized' After Husband's Attack
Nancy Pelosi's statement comes one day after a man broke into her San Francisco home and beat her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Elon Musk Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi Attack, Then Deletes Post
Musk had amplified a far-right lie about the assault days after he became Twitter's owner, a move that's stoked fears about the platform's future.
Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo: Source
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
