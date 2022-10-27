Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
WHSV
HFD responds to house fire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on Route 29
A Nelson County deputy’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning while a deputy was assisting a disabled motorist. The accident occurred on Route 29 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Arrington. The deputy was out of their patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated when...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
WHSV
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
53-year-old Albemarle man killed in shooting has been identified
An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.
‘The shelters are so overrun’: Powhatan couple volunteers their time sheltering animals, taking photos for local shelters
One Powhatan couple is taking time out of their lives to volunteer and take in multiple animals, ranging from dogs to pigs and donkeys, many of them with special needs.
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Audrey Rose Ingram was found safe on Friday. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier Friday morning that they were asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen Oct. 27 at her Craigsville home.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project adds solar to Harrisonburg roof
Supporters of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project gathered Friday for a picnic to watch as solar panels were installed on the roof. Green Hill Solar installed the panels on the building, located at 425 Hill Street in Harrisonburg. The journey to energy efficiency started with an energy audit completed...
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
Family surprisingly finds flying squirrel in toilet of their Powhatan home
The owner of a Powhatan animal and wildlife removal service encountered a shocking surprise on Thursday morning, when he received a curious call from a client.
WHSV
Waynesboro man sentenced in Oct. 2021 killing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man will spend five years behind bars and serve five years probation after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Fredrick J. Palka was sentenced Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for hitting and killing a woman on East Main...
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested 33 year-old Joshua Rollings Hodgson in relation to an armed robbery that happened earlier this month. On Oct. 13, the WPD responded to a call from the 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive, and when officers arrived they spoke...
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
NBC 29 News
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
WHSV
Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a person who they say may have committed a burglary in Mt. Crawford Sunday night. The BPD is following up on the license plate that was captured on a security camera, but they need help...
Comments / 0