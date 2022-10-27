ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Exits Game vs. Heat With Calf Injury

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beuRv_0ioCDEt400

The star point guard came up limping midway through the third quarter after stepping on a defender’s foot.

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard left Wednesday night’s game against the Heat with a calf injury after a play in which he stepped on a defender’s foot and came up gingerly. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly afterward.

The play occurred midway through the third quarter. While being guarded by Caleb Martin near the three-point line, Lillard was doubled by Jimmy Butler and used a step-back move to set up a pass. As he attempted to get rid of the ball, he stepped on Martin’s foot and slipped, turning the ball over and immediately limping away from the play.

Lillard finished the game with 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field in 26 minutes, as Miami went on to win, 119–98.

Lillard had been off to a hot start to the season, guiding Portland to a 4–0 start before Wednesday’s defeat. Through the team’s first four games, the six-time All-Star was averaging 33.3 points per game while shooting 40% from the three-point line. The perfect start to the year through four games was Portland’s best since 1999.

Lillard missed significant time last year due to an abdominal injury, playing in just 29 games.

The Trail Blazers will play next on Friday against the Rockets.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

106K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy