COLUMBIANA – Briarwood finished their season at home on Friday, Oct 28. The Lions took on No. 8 in the 7A classification Fairhope for their senior night as they send off the fall sport athletes for the graduating Class of 2023. The Lions fell short to the Pirates 44-22. The Lions had a rocky start to the first quarter of the game that eventually bleed into the second quarter. Fairhope’s offense was tough on Briarwood’s defense throughout the majority of the first half. The Pirates managed to lead the Lions 23-0 with less than a minute left before halftime was called.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO