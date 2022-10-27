ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood ends season against No. 8 in 7A Fairhope

COLUMBIANA – Briarwood finished their season at home on Friday, Oct 28. The Lions took on No. 8 in the 7A classification Fairhope for their senior night as they send off the fall sport athletes for the graduating Class of 2023. The Lions fell short to the Pirates 44-22. The Lions had a rocky start to the first quarter of the game that eventually bleed into the second quarter. Fairhope’s offense was tough on Briarwood’s defense throughout the majority of the first half. The Pirates managed to lead the Lions 23-0 with less than a minute left before halftime was called.
FAIRHOPE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game

A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
MOBILE, AL
High School Football PRO

Bay Minette, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Robertsdale High School football team will have a game with Baldwin County High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROBERTSDALE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching

Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

Legendary Georgia football coach born in Mobile dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director has passed away. Vince Dooley, 90, was a native of Mobile and attended Auburn University in the 1950s. UGA hired him as a head coach of the football team in 1964. Dooley went on to win 201 games and a national […]
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

How many tornadoes hit south Alabama on Saturday?

Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile got reports from social media, storm spotters and first responders who saw twisters on the ground in parts of Mobile and Baldwin counties.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Village Living

Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama

Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy