Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
8th Grader Kicks First Football Ever for Gordo High School, Scores in Final Play Against
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo High School has a new member of their football team who is making a quick impression on the team and the community in a game he's never played before.
Shelby Reporter
Runners qualify for state competition after 7A, Section 3 5000-meter race
HOOVER – Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson traveled to Veteran Park to compete in the 7A, Section 3 champion on Thursday, Oct. 27. Each team placed out of the seven teams that participated in the event, however, only a few will advance to the next level. Chelsea’s...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood ends season against No. 8 in 7A Fairhope
COLUMBIANA – Briarwood finished their season at home on Friday, Oct 28. The Lions took on No. 8 in the 7A classification Fairhope for their senior night as they send off the fall sport athletes for the graduating Class of 2023. The Lions fell short to the Pirates 44-22. The Lions had a rocky start to the first quarter of the game that eventually bleed into the second quarter. Fairhope’s offense was tough on Briarwood’s defense throughout the majority of the first half. The Pirates managed to lead the Lions 23-0 with less than a minute left before halftime was called.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
aamusports.com
Showdown With Rival Alabama State Up Next As Alabama A&M Heads To 81st Magic City Classic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A span of 364 days has separated the ultimate rivals that are Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) and Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) but both will return to Birmingham, Alabama and "The Old Gray Lady" to renew that rivalry with the 81st Magic City Classic on Saturday, October 29. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.
Bay Minette, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Robertsdale High School football team will have a game with Baldwin County High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
Legendary Georgia football coach born in Mobile dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director has passed away. Vince Dooley, 90, was a native of Mobile and attended Auburn University in the 1950s. UGA hired him as a head coach of the football team in 1964. Dooley went on to win 201 games and a national […]
Shelby Reporter
Once a Warrior, always a Warrior: Alabaster comes together in memory of Chayse Jones
ALABASTER – Walking onto the football field for his first official football practice as a member of the Thompson third-grade football field, Chayse Jones didn’t know what to expect. Then, the drills began. Jones, not having been a part of the game before, was trying to figure out...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football creates hype video for loaded 2023 class
Alabama football’s recruiting department put together a hype video featuring every recruit currently in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide’s tight end commit, Ty Lockwood shared the video via Twitter.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Appeal filed challenging Samford University’s seizure of fraternity house
A Samford University graduate has filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court on a case in which he alleges Samford University wrongfully seized a fraternity house and never paid the house corporation run by alumni. Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Shelby Reporter
APD joins Pelham Police Department in helping with Special Olympics bowling tournament
PELHAM – The Alabaster Police Department joined the Pelham Police Department to help with the Alabaster-Pelham Special Olympics bowling tournament in Pelham last week. The event was held at Oak Mountain Lanes, and included students from both Alabaster City Schools and Pelham City Schools. “I love this event,” said...
How many tornadoes hit south Alabama on Saturday?
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile got reports from social media, storm spotters and first responders who saw twisters on the ground in parts of Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama
Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
Comments / 0