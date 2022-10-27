Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kmyu.tv
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
kmyu.tv
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
kmyu.tv
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
kmyu.tv
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
kmyu.tv
Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
kmyu.tv
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
kmyu.tv
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
kmyu.tv
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
kmyu.tv
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
kmyu.tv
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
kmyu.tv
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
kmyu.tv
Financial planner offers tips to save for retirement amid high inflation
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A recent study by bankrate.com indicates most people feel they are behind on saving for retirement, even if they are contributing the same amount or more than they were last year. Alicia Allen, a certified financial planner in Sandy, Utah, said she hears similar concerns...
kmyu.tv
Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
kmyu.tv
15-year-old Utah violinist dreams of composing music for movies, video games
A Utah 15-year-old is taking the music world by storm. DC Trimble from Payson has big dreams for the big screen. "It's kind of embarrassing, but I sing a lot," he said. "Typically epic orchestral music. That's what I love." Trimble started playing violin at six years old. "He was...
kmyu.tv
Crash leads to westbound closure, major delays at mouth of Parleys Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on westbound Interstate 80 led to a road closure and major delays at the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved three vehicles and happened on I-80 near 2500 East on Monday. The vehicles blocked lanes on...
kmyu.tv
Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
kmyu.tv
Talkin' Utes: Meet Lander Barton & Braeden Daniels
10/30/2022 — (KUTV) - What did the Utes think when they found out Cam Rising couldn't play at Washington State? Linebacker Lander Barton and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will tell you on this edition of Talkin' Utes. Plus Landon has recruiting stories. How hard did his mom push him towards Utah and how did Braedon end up being the Utes team barber? Watch Talkin' Utes here and every Sunday night at 11pm on KUTV2.
kmyu.tv
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jamison Howard
October 30, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Provo High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
