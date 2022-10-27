WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WOLF) — One man is facing multiple charges following a string of burglaries in Williamsport. Police say 27-year-old Jared Parsons was charged after committing burglaries at a Fine Wine and Spirits, a Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies during the early morning hours of Thursday, October 27th, 2022.

