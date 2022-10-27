ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

Study: COVID-19 boosters help protection, but not better than the vaccine

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research says the new booster shots are good but may not be better than the original COVID-19 vaccine, but people should still get at least one booster. Two new studies suggest the updated COVID-19 booster does work to boost protection, but it may not boost it...

