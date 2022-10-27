ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally

The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and nearly a dozen other religious groups and organizations will convene at Decatur’s Rainbow Park Baptist Church on Sunday, October 30 to host a Souls to the Polls caravan and rally to encourage voter turnout throughout Dekalb County. The event aims to mobilize religious voters on the final […] The post Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
Is Atlanta Worth It?

I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post  Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority

Wellstar Health System’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1 will not only hurt the many low-income people it has served for decades but will also be a burden on those who can afford to pay for healthcare, according to Mayor Andre Dickens.  Dickens made the comment to a crowd of hundreds at his […] The post Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Andrew Young, McGraw Hill link for HBCU scholarship program

ATLANTA — A new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities bears the name of former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Young, along with Georgia legislators, civil rights leaders, students and others gathered Friday on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center to celebrate the creation of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship program.
"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says

Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
