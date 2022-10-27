Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally
The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and nearly a dozen other religious groups and organizations will convene at Decatur’s Rainbow Park Baptist Church on Sunday, October 30 to host a Souls to the Polls caravan and rally to encourage voter turnout throughout Dekalb County. The event aims to mobilize religious voters on the final […] The post Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
LGBTQ+ bars in Midtown face relocation, rental hikes due to redevelopment
ATLANTA — Midtown has long served as an LGBTQ+ safe haven for people in and outside of Atlanta, but recent development changes have threatened many of the spaces the community called home. Two of those places are the Atlanta Eagle and My Sister's Room. Both LGBTQ+ bars have had...
'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness
The Way Home: The Problem is part one of an 11Alive Investigates series examining why tents line our freeways and families struggle to find stable housing. Rebecca Lindstrom, Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)) Published: 1:35 PM EDT October 28, 2022. Updated: 2:18 PM EDT October 28, 2022. ATLANTA. Atlanta has an easy...
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
Some $350 cash assistance cards have been intercepted, used by fraudsters
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority
Wellstar Health System’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1 will not only hurt the many low-income people it has served for decades but will also be a burden on those who can afford to pay for healthcare, according to Mayor Andre Dickens. Dickens made the comment to a crowd of hundreds at his […] The post Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Andrew Young, McGraw Hill link for HBCU scholarship program
ATLANTA — A new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities bears the name of former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Young, along with Georgia legislators, civil rights leaders, students and others gathered Friday on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center to celebrate the creation of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship program.
Atlanta program helps families transition from motels to stable housing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the need for affordable housing continues, many metro Atlanta families are turning to motels and hotels as a last resort. But that move can make it harder to pay off debt or save for permanent housing. It's a situation Francheska Rivas found herself in...
fox5atlanta.com
"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
Your voice can help predict disease, mental health issues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice could help diagnose everything from cancer to Alzheimer’s disease to depression. The technology is already in use in Georgia. An Atlanta start-up TQIntelligence created an app that uses voice samples and artificial intelligence to help diagnose mental health issues in children. There...
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
fox5atlanta.com
"I am God," woman tells officer while supposedly wielding gun
East Point police shared a video to social media of what they said is a woman telling an officer she is God while waving a firearm. In the video, you can hear the officer approach the woman with his weapon drawn.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says
Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
Comments / 0