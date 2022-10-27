ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found guilty of gun charges, drug trafficking in Portland metro

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A man was found guilty by a federal jury in Portland on Wednesday for drug, gun and money laundering charges, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.

Authorities identified the man as 41-year-old Dontae Lamont Hunt who was found guilty on multiple charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, two counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and money laundering.

According to the DOJ, Hunt was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison in 2005 with eight years of supervised release after he pled guilty to possessing with intent to distribute crack cocaine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

After receiving a presidential sentence commutation, Hunt was released from prison early in October 2016.

Drugs, weapons, money reportedly seized by Washington County investigators

Officials then noted a 2017 incident during which Hunt was shot multiple times outside of a Eugene apartment building, according to court documents and trial testimony. Surveillance video of the shooting showed Hunt walking in a parking lot nearby carrying a satchel and talking on a phone, the DOJ said.

Officials said Hunt’s girlfriend came to his aid immediately after the shooting – noting she put the satchel in the vehicle used to take him to a local hospital.

After leaving the hospital, Eugene police stopped and searched the vehicle after a traffic violation, authorities said. Police reportedly found two loaded guns, with Hunt’s DNA on them, inside the bloodstained satchel. Meanwhile, at the scene of the shooting, police said they found a large amount of blood and an iPhone – linked to Hunt – with “evidence of drug trafficking, including text messages and photos of what appeared to be counterfeit Oxycodone pills,” the DOJ said.

Man faces attempted murder charge after two Salem shootings

During the investigation, officials said Hunt distributed counterfeit Oxycodone pills with carfentanil in the Portland area. Authorities said they also connected his drug trafficking to a 2018 fatal drug overdose.

Officials reportedly searched three properties linked to Hunt in 2018, including his northeast Portland residence where he refused commands to surrender and was alone upstairs for 15 minutes. The DOJ said after he was taken into custody, Portland police found blue pills near a toilet which officials said is “consistent with and indicative of him disposing of evidence.”

Authorities then found more blue pills in a concealed jar of baby ointment along with three guns and a gun box labeled with the serial number of one of the guns found in the satchel. Law enforcement also recovered upwards of $40,000, multiple vehicles and cellphones that “contained evidence of his drug trafficking activities,” according to the Oregon DOJ.

Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say

Officials later confirmed the pills contained fentanyl analogue.

While awaiting trial at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, the DOJ notes, a corrections officer “used his position to introduce contraband—including narcotics, designer sneakers, and a cell phone—into the prison for the benefit of Hunt and other inmates.” The ex-corrections officer pleaded guilty in May 2022 for his role in the contraband smuggling scheme, officials said.

Hunt’s sentencing is slated for Feb. 10, 2023.

