Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Critical Comments
With his team in the midst of a three-game losing streak, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a tough message for his teammates earlier this week. Some have wondered about how those comments would be received by the rest of the locker room. At least one player who catches passes from ...
Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week
The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Russell Wilson’s horrid season gets brutally honest assessment from Broncos CEO
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
Under the lights at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, a tale of two different stories will clash on the gridiron as the Green Bay Packers make the road trip to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Packers-Bills prediction and pick will be revealed.
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade
Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Panthers
This Week 8 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers has major playoff implications in 2022. Yes, that is a real sentence that someone wrote, believe it or not, and it’s time to make some Week 8 predictions for this Falcons game against the Panthers. With the...
AJ Brown catches 3 TDs from Jalen Hurts in Eagles’ dominant first half vs. Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles had a tremendous first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, spearheaded by the tandem of Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. The duo linked up for three touchdowns in the first half alone against the Steelers as Brown was causing fits for Pittsburgh’s secondary, who simply didn’t have an answer for him. Brown left the first half with five receptions, 113 yards, and three touchdowns in what was a sensational performance. Have a look at his scores:
Saints’ Mark Ingram injury update amid Alvin Kamara’s monster game vs. Raiders
While Alvin Kamara was dominating against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, his backfield partner picked up an unfortunate injury. Mark Ingram sustained a knee injury during Sunday’s clash against the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints RB will not return to the game, according to reports. Ingram came up lame after getting his […] The post Saints’ Mark Ingram injury update amid Alvin Kamara’s monster game vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are trying to make a comeback against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. This certainly isn’t the way to go about it. With the Bears down 35-23, Bears running back David Montgomery hauled in a Fields pass and was fighting for a first down on third-and-long. Unfortunately, Montgomery fumbled, […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved
Tyreek Hill continues to make the most out of his debut season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill came into the Dolphins’ Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions leading the NFL in receiving yards with 773, and he reached 900-plus such yards for the third straight campaign during the contest. He currently sits at […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like DeVante Parker injury update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a rough first half against the New York Jets in Week 8 action, and his day didn’t get any better with the news that wide receiver DeVante Parker is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Parker left the game early and was initially […] The post Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like DeVante Parker injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
