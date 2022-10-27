ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week

The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
ClutchPoints

The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
ClutchPoints

AJ Brown catches 3 TDs from Jalen Hurts in Eagles’ dominant first half vs. Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tremendous first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, spearheaded by the tandem of Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. The duo linked up for three touchdowns in the first half alone against the Steelers as Brown was causing fits for Pittsburgh’s secondary, who simply didn’t have an answer for him. Brown left the first half with five receptions, 113 yards, and three touchdowns in what was a sensational performance. Have a look at his scores:
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Mark Ingram injury update amid Alvin Kamara’s monster game vs. Raiders

While Alvin Kamara was dominating against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, his backfield partner picked up an unfortunate injury. Mark Ingram sustained a knee injury during Sunday’s clash against the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints RB will not return to the game, according to reports. Ingram came up lame after getting his […] The post Saints’ Mark Ingram injury update amid Alvin Kamara’s monster game vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are trying to make a comeback against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. This certainly isn’t the way to go about it. With the Bears down 35-23, Bears running back David Montgomery hauled in a Fields pass and was fighting for a first down on third-and-long. Unfortunately, Montgomery fumbled, […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved

Tyreek Hill continues to make the most out of his debut season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill came into the Dolphins’ Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions leading the NFL in receiving yards with 773, and he reached 900-plus such yards for the third straight campaign during the contest. He currently sits at […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like DeVante Parker injury update

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a rough first half against the New York Jets in Week 8 action, and his day didn’t get any better with the news that wide receiver DeVante Parker is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Parker left the game early and was initially […] The post Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like DeVante Parker injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
