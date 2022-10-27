Read full article on original website
Badger women’s hockey gets back to winning ways against Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Badger women's hockey team was on the wrong end of the scoreboard Friday for the first time in over a month. Wisconsin's nine-game winning streak was snapped when they lost to Minnesota-Duluth in overtime 2-1. On Saturday, it was time for revenge. Caroline...
Oregon shuts out Monona Grove to win sectional championship
High School Boys Soccer Division 2 Sectional Final: #1 Oregon 6, #6 Monona Grove 0.
Waunakee remains undefeated, beats Middleton 21-14
Middleton girls volleyball heading to state after four set win over Waunakee
High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 Sectional Final: Middleton 3, Waunakee 1.
Wisconsin Dells wins sectional championship over McFarland in overtime
High School Boys Soccer Division 3 Section Final: #7 Wisconsin Dells 2, #9 McFarland 1 (in overtime)
Sun Prairie East rolls past DeForest winning 56-21
Sandra Lou Balfour
MIDDLETON – Sandra Lou Balfour, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Attic Angel Health Center. She was born in Chariton, Iowa, on Oct. 16, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Rowena (Brown) Goodell. Sandra attended the University of Nebraska, where she met Raymond...
No. 1 Monroe edges Pewaukee with come from behind win
Lodi avenges regular season loss, beats Lake Mills 34-13
Middleton blanks Madison West to advance to sectional finals
Division 1 Sectional Semifinal – #4 Middleton 2, Madison West 0.
Coach of the Week: Stoughton’s Mike Schmidt
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton volleyball is having a dream season under first year head coach Mike Schmidt. The Vikings doubled their win total from last season and won their first regional championship since 2016. How'd they do it? It all comes back to one word: believe.
Megan W. Lostroh
WATERLOO, Iowa / FITCHBURG – Megan W. Lostroh, age 57, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after battling brain cancer for about two years. She was born on Dec. 18, 1964, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Jonnie and Betty (Borchers) Williams. Megan graduated from...
Jean Ann Rydecki
OREGON – Jean Ann (Rozelle) Rydecki was taken to her heavenly home the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Beehive Memory Care Home of Oregon. She was surrounded with love by her husband, Dick, of 55 years, and daughters, Kristin and Catherine. Jean was born to Raymond and...
Abbie Dix and Brodhead power past Mineral Point
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Patrick Thomas Fencil
Patrick Thomas Fencil of Madison, Wis., passed away suddenly at home on August 2, 2022, at the age of 71. Before retiring, Patrick worked for 32 years as a Psychiatric Care Technician at Mendota Mental Health Institute where he was known for his great compassion for patients and coworkers. Patrick...
Michael James Moen
MADISON – Michael James Moen, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. A celebration of Michael’s life is being planned. Please check back for updates. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care.
Reva J. Jensen
Reva Jensen, age 79, of Baraboo, WI passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Clare Hospice House, Baraboo, WI surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Bruce Raymond Clarke
Bruce Raymond Clarke, 88, of Richland Center died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Richland Hospital. He was born December 15, 1933, in Readstown the son of Ralph and Myrtle (Smith) Clarke. Bruce graduated from Readstown High School in 1953. He enlisted in the US Army serving from 1953-56. After his honorable discharge, Bruce worked as a diesel mechanic until he returned to Richland Center in 1968. Bruce was united in marriage to Joan (Huffman) Drake in 1974 and the couple moved to Florida in 1978. He worked as a salesman and owned a restaurant before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling jokes. In 2015, Bruce went on the Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his daughter, Mona, an experience he truly enjoyed.
Annabelle Lucille (Ohlert) Brunton
Annabelle Lucille (Ohlert) Brunton, age 98, went to heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on October 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Kelly House in Evansville, WI. Annabelle was born in her grandparents’ house on Madison Street in Lancaster, WI on August 23, 1924. She was the oldest daughter of Casper and Ada (Brogley) Ohlert. She lived most of her life in Grant County, WI. After graduating from Platteville High School in 1942, she temporarily lived in Rockford, IL to work in a defense factory to support the war effort. She also attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
Jonathan “Squeak” Durley Jackson
FITCHBURG – Jonathan Durley “Squeak” Jackson, Jr., age 81, of Fitchburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born Feb. 3, 1941, to Jonathan D. Jackson Sr. and Margaret Tormey Jackson. Jon married his high school sweetheart, Joanne M. Coyne, on Jan. 23, 1965. Jon and Joanne met sophomore year at Edgewood High School, and she stuck with him through UW-Madison Law School, eventually working together at Jackson Law Offices for 45 years.
