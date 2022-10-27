ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Bush, Obama Staffers Let Loose on CNN: ‘Do You Have a Single Friend?’

By William Vaillancourt
A discussion Wednesday on CNN about the influence of Latino voters in the upcoming midterms got personal between members of two presidential administrations. Jim Messina, who served as White House deputy chief of staff in the Obama administration, accused Scott Jennings, a former special assistant to George W. Bush, of delivering “talking points” after he said there was a “clear movement” of Latinos supporting Republican candidates in many states. After a brief back and forth, Jennings said he felt like Messina’s ears were clogged, which prompted Messina to claim that Jennings couldn’t shift away from talking points handed out by the Republican National Committee. “I tell you what, man,” an aggravated Jennings shot back. “Do you have a single friend? You are an absolute jerk.” “I’m sorry. I don’t come on here and read talking points,” Jennings continued. “I don’t even know you, and you come out here and insult me.”

