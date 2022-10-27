ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Perry Apologizes for Trashing Keanu Reeves in Book

 3 days ago
Matthew Perry is apologizing for his inexplicable trashing of Keanu Reeves for doing nothing worse than being alive. The Friends star twice name-checked the Matrix actor in his new memoir, writing, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” and “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out [Chris Farley had died]. Keanu Reeves walks among us.” As the internet wondered what the famously inoffensive Reeves had done to make Perry so annoyed by his mere existence, the latter issued a retraction of sorts: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Keanu Reeves Isn’t the Only One Matthew Perry Offended Recently

It’s not every day you see ostomy bags mentioned in entertainment news stories from the likes of People and The New York Times, so imagine my surprise last weekend when I saw those outlets and more (including The Daily Beast) pick up a story about Matthew Perry revealing that he lived with a temporary colostomy for nine months. “Oh, wow!” I thought, “A celebrity talking about having an ostomy? Maybe stars really are just like us.”
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally have a house together. The couple, who married in May, bought a $14.5 million beach house in Santa Barbara, California on Friday. The oceanfront property was previously owned by comedian Conan O'Brien. The property covers just over 2,100 square feet and has two bedrooms...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Britney Spears shades Selena Gomez in IG post, calls her a hypocrite

On Tuesday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to shade someone (what else is new?) and this time she took a dig at Selena Gomez who has been publicly supportive of Britney throughout the years. In the post, Spears refers to Gomez as a hypocrite because of a video she...
‘Lion King’ Actor Sues After Being Fired on Paternity Leave

An actor is claiming in a lawsuit that he was fired from Broadway’s The Lion King on his first day of paternity leave for complaining about sexual harassment. The New York Post reports that William James Jr. claims the production director flirted with James and then turned mean when he was rebuffed. Disney found James’ complaints had no merit, and now he is accusing the entertainment behemoth of violating his human rights and canning him “in the most callous way at the most unreasonable time.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK STATE
The Hyperkinetic Glow of the Dead Kennedys Late Drummer D.H. Peligro

I’d heard of the Dead Kennedys but didn’t really know their music when the school bus pulled into the empty lot adjacent to the crumbling house I was living in in West Hollywood in June 1987. The $700-a-month bungalow housed me, my brother, my boyfriend Tim Sampson, three boa constrictors, two dogs, two cats, and a black widow named Betsy who one day gave birth to several hundred baby black widows. Really, what were two more creatures in the yard?One of those creatures was sublime. Not that the other was not! Mark was a slightly spooky guy, nevertheless extremely nice,...
Dolly Parton Says Her Touring Days Are Over

Dolly Parton says her touring days are behind her now because she doesn’t want to leave her husband alone for long stretches. The beloved country icon told Pollstar that she may do special one-off shows or appear at a festival. “But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy,” the 76-year-old said. “I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.” Her most recent tour was in 2016 (which this reporter attended and can confirm was awesome).
Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash

Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.
GEORGIA STATE
Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge

Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Outrageous Tyler Perry-Inspired Song You Need to See on Broadway

By now, you’ve probably heard that a prominent character in Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop, now in its final run at the Lyceum Theatre, is Tyler Perry. No, the multi-hyphenate doesn’t actually appear in the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical. But his legacy as one of the few Black power brokers in Hollywood—and more crucially, the writer of some pretty mediocre but extremely successful plays—looms large over the show’s main protagonist as he writes his own semi-autobiographical play, also called A Strange Loop.Plenty of Black artists have sounded off on Perry’s career, whether they’re defending his right to...
Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ for Netflix Drama

Evan Peters wore physical weights around his arms and lifts in his shoes to mimic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s posture in order to play him. During a panel for hit Netflix drama Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, showrunner Ryan Murphy said Peters “basically stayed in this character, as difficult as it was, for months.” Peters said: “He has a very straight back. He doesn’t move his arms when he walks, so I put weights on my arms to see what that felt like. I wore the character shoes with lifts in them, his jeans, his glasses, I had a cigarette in my hand at all times. I wanted all this stuff, these external things, to be second nature when we were shooting...” Of taking on the role, Peters said he “really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” during the panel with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins.Read it at Variety
Shonda Rhimes to Musk’s Twitter: I’m Outta Here

Hollywood mogul Shonda Rhimes announced Saturday that is done with Twitter under its new ownership. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon [Musk] has planned. Bye,” the Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal showrunner tweeted. Rhimes—whose Twitter account remains visible—isn’t the first showbiz bigwig to say they were exiting or taking a break from the platform after Musk took over. This Is Us boss Ken Olin, Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman and Bill & Ted star Alex Winter have said they are done with Twitter—although Rob Reiner urged people to stick with it, at least until the midterms are over.Read it at Twitter
