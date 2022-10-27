ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists

By Lawrence Richard
Fox Business
Fox Business
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 216

Lake State
3d ago

Trump warned them, but just like many on the Left in the US, they ignored him. Now Karma has made her appearance known and they're scrambling to cover their grave mistake before they freeze this winter.

Reply(41)
148
The woofers
3d ago

Germany found out the hard way, just how misguided the current green energy push is. Looks like they are finally waking up.

Reply(9)
137
LordDonutz
3d ago

Wind power is a scam. One wind turbine will never make the money back that it took to manufacture. They aren't recyclable, and creates alot of pollution to build.

Reply(8)
67
Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
rigzone.com

The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
TENNESSEE STATE
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
819
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy